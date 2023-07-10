Love Is Blind's Zack and Bliss Focus on 'Cherishing the Ordinary Moments' with Monthly Anniversaries

Each milestone is important to Love Is Blind’s Zack Goytowski when it comes to his marriage to Bliss Poureetezadi.

Zack, 32, gave a glimpse of his monthly tribute to his wife, 33, via Instagram Story on Sunday. “Getting a little gift for Bliss,” he captioned the picture of a bouquet of flowers.

He continued the thought on Threads: "Every month, @blisspoureetezadi and I make it a point to celebrate our anniversary with something special. It's not about extravagant gestures or lavish dates; it's about cherishing the ordinary moments, the shared experiences, and the growth we've achieved as a couple. Every month we navigate together is a gift worth celebrating.”

Love Is Blind: Zack's Instagram story of flowers. Zack Goytowski/Instagram

Bliss replied and gushed about being “the luckiest” more than a year after she and Zack said "I do."



“I love you, Zack! Happy 14 month!” she wrote. “I love you more than ever. Find yourself a partner like Zack. He's the best and I'm the luckiest.”

Bliss tells Zack she loves him and wishes him a happy 14 month. Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski/ Instagram

Zack and Bliss tied the knot at the end of season 4. But the couple didn’t get their happy ending without first facing some obstacles along the way. Despite the two of them clicking in the pods, Zack proposed to contestant Irina Solomonova over Bliss at first.

Zack and Irina mutually decided to end their relationship after a tumultuous time together in Mexico. Feeling like he’d made a mistake, he met up with Bliss in person back in Seattle and asked her for another chance. She was willing to give things a shot and, later in the season, accepted his proposal — and the rest was history.

The pair have been happily married ever since, appearing together at the season 4 reunion with nothing but positive things to report about their still-thriving relationship. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary in April.

“A year ago today when I uttered those two words, I do, I was already in awe of Bliss,” Zack gushed on Instagram. “She embodied everything I had ever wished for in a wife. But over the next year I would learn she is so much more than I ever could have imagined. She always finds beauty and meaning in the smallest things, like the sigh a puppy makes when it's overwhelmed with happiness. She never gives up on her goals, no matter how hard they are.”

He went on to praise her “resilience and tenacity” and her “compassionate and nurturing” nature, adding, “I feel so honored and proud to call her my wife. This has been one of the most wonderful years of my life with you by my side.”

Zack and Bliss. Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski/ Instagram

The couple spoke exclusively to PEOPLE after the season 4 reunion and shared their favorite part of being married.



“I would say, waking up to her every morning is the best part," Zack told PEOPLE. "She just makes my life so more complete. She really does. My life has never been this good and I would sell everything I own to be with her."

“I told him this this morning, when I wake up and I look over and I see him there, I just love him so much,” Bliss chimed in. “It's so beautiful just to have that comfort, consistency and just someone you know that you can trust. I have no doubts that we will be together, literally, until our last breath."

All four seasons of Love Is Blind are streaming now on Netflix.

