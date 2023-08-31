Love Is Blind's Brett Blushes as Wife Tiffany Raves About His '8-Pack' Abs: 'This Man Is Chiseled' (Exclusive)

Love Is Blind's Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell Brown are taking their love to the gridiron.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of the upcoming Love Is Blind: After the Altar special, the couple map out their strategy for a flag football game between the season 4 contestants.

“So, here's what I'm thinking. I don't know every single football position… I'm just trying to map out positions,” he tells his wife, “I'm thinking, you’re center, you know what center is?”

She assures him that she does and he adds that he will take on the role of quarterback “lined up behind you.”

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown on 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar'. Netflix

“Let's see here. So, lined up next to center will be the guards. So left guard, right guard,” she clarifies. “We have our tackles.”

Brett appears surprised by his wife and responds, “You do know positions!” She quips back, “I know a little bit of football.”

A producer then asks Brett and Tiffany who knows the most about football in the relationship.

“I’d say I know more about…” Brett says before noticing his wife giving him a skeptical look. “Why are you looking at me like that?”

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown on 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar'. Courtesy of Netflix

“What do you mean you know more about football?” Tiffany replies. He then insists, “I do know more about football.”

Tiffany questions his statement, saying, “Do you? Baby, I know a lot about football, but you know a lot of stuff like in depth. So, okay. I'll give it to Brett, I’ll give it to Brett. Come football season, we’re gonna find out.”

While he might know more about the game, Brett admits he doesn’t know if he would be good at actually throwing a football.

“I haven't played football before," he reveals. "People be like, ‘Oh, man! Brett, what sports do you play?’ And I’m like, ‘I didn't play anything. I was an art kid.’ They’re like, ‘What?’”

“Of course, people think he looks like an athlete,” Tiffany chimes in. “Have you seen how this man looks on camera? He has a six-pack. Are there eight-packs? I don't know, but I think Brett has it. This man is chiseled.”

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown on First Wedding Anniversary. Tiffany Pennywell Brown Instagram

The pair celebrated their first wedding anniversary in May, fittingly at a sporting event.

"We kicked off our anniversary weekend by making it to our first Lakers game! 🔥🏀," Tiffany captioned a series of shots posted from a private suite at Crypto.com Arena, where the Los Angeles Lakers play, for game 3 of the NBA playoffs. "Thank you Netflix for making this happen!"

Brett, a Nike design director, added similar photos to his own Instagram page for the milestone occasion. "Finally made it to a Lakers game! What better way to spend our anniversary eve," he wrote.

Brett and Tiffany met and got engaged in the pods on season 4 of Love Is Blind. Their journey to the altar was a smooth one, with nearly no complications or drama... other than Brett's last-minute pants alteration on his wedding day!

In the season 4 finale, the pair said "yes" to getting married during their emotional wedding, and have continued to remain a strong couple ever since.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 4 premieres on Netflix Friday. Seasons 1-4 of Love Is Blind are available to stream now on Netflix.

