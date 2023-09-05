'Love Is Blind' Star Shaina Hurley and Husband Expecting First Baby: 'Our Hearts Are Full' (Exclusive)

Shaina Hurley is going to be a mom!

The Love Is Blind star, 33, is expecting her first baby with husband Christos Lardakis, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

"We feel so thankful and grateful that we have been given such a blessing. Our hearts are full!" the mom-to-be shares.

"We cannot wait to start this next journey of parenthood together and to meet this little soul!"

Shaina Hurley and Christos Lardakis. Kinda Arzon

Hurley gained recognition as a hopeful on Love Is Blind's second season. While on the Netflix reality series, she built love connections with Kyle Abrams and Shayne Jansen.

Hurley got engaged to Abrams, 29, as Jansen, 33, chose to pursue Natalie Lee. Hurley broke off her engagement to Abrams and exited the show.

Hurley and Lardakis were together for over a year when they tied the knot — first in a courthouse ceremony in early July 2022 and again in a celebration in Vouliagmeni, Greece later that month.

Shaina Hurley and husband Christos Lardakis. Shaina Hurley/Instagram

The nuptials came four months after PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the pair were engaged.

"Shaina is engaged. She's been dating Christos for almost a year and this is the happiest I've ever seen her," a source previously said. "He has stood by her side through all of the Love Is Blind drama and has been her steady in the storm."

The insider added that Hurley is "such a sweetheart and has found a man who loves her and understands her."

