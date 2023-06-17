'Love Is Blind' Star Jessica Batten Welcomes First Baby with Husband Benjamin McGrath

Jessica Batten is officially a mom!

The Love Is Blind alum, 38, welcomed her first baby with husband Benjamin McGrath, she announced on social media Saturday.

Sharing several family photographs, Batten revealed her newborn's name is Dax and that he was born on June 9 in the caption of her post.

The new addition joins McGrath's two other kids — son Ethan, 6, and daughter Poppy, 7 — who he is a dad to from a previous relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In October 2021 — a month after the couple got engaged at Akash Winery in Temecula, California — Batten opened up to PEOPLE about "learning to be a parent" to McGrath's children.

"It's been awesome and three for the price of one for me," Batten said. "I didn't know this would be in my future, but I couldn't imagine my life without them. They're so super special to me."

As for what she had learned about being a parent so far, Batten said it's the importance of finding "a balance" in both her relationship with McGrath and the kids.

"It's a lot of sacrifice, but it's so rewarding," she shared. "After being by myself for so long, or just me and [my dog] Payton, now having them, it's just a whole different perspective."

At the time, Batten and McGrath were already looking forward to expanding their family.

"We can't wait to start," she said. "I think we're going to have a very short engagement, and then, yeah, we're definitely [going to have] kids down the road. Whatever that looks like for us, whatever God blesses us with. I'm also open to adoption too, so we'll see what happens."