Love Is Blind's Bartise Bowden Debuts New Relationship with Cait Vanderberry: 'He's So Happy,' Says Source

"We had a blast celebrating and can’t wait for our next adventure," the reality TV star wrote of his birthday weekend with his new partner

Published on July 20, 2023 12:49PM EDT
'Love is Blind' Star Bartise Bowden Confirms Relationship With Cait Vanderberry
Bartise Bowden poses with Cait Vanderberry during his birthday weekend.



Bartise Bowden seems to have found his perfect match!

The star of Netflix's Love Is Blind and Perfect Match is in a relationship with fellow Texas resident Cait Vanderberry, PEOPLE can confirm.

"He's so happy," a source exclusively tells PEOPLE of Bowden, adding that Vanderberry may be "it for him."

Bowden officially hard-launched the relationship this week when he uploaded a sweet clip featuring Vanderberry to Instagram on Tuesday, in celebration of his 28th birthday weekend.

In the video, Bowden showed off the pair's adventures during his special weekend — riding a scooter together, throwing a couple footballs, and exploring their "incredible" room during a "staycation" at the Urby in Dallas.

"Huge shoutout to @urby Dallas for hosting me and @coolbeanscait_ for my bday weekend," Bowden wrote. "We had a blast celebrating and can’t wait for our next adventure!"

Vanderberry also celebrated Bowden on Instagram, with a pair of wholesome — yet blurry — photos of them together. In the shots, Vanderberry wore an orange dress while Bowden kept it casual and cool in a pink button-up with cargo pants.

"posed vs unposed #cancerseason #birthdayboy," Vanderberry captioned the post.

When asked if she had a "TV star new boyfriend" in the comment section, she responded: "😅😂💙😘."

'Love is Blind' Star Bartise Bowden Confirms Relationship With Cait Vanderberry
Bartise Bowden poses with Cait Vanderberry on his 28th birthday.



It's been a big year for Bowden, who announced back in April that he welcomed his first child — a baby boy named Hayden — though he kept the identity of the child's mother under wraps.

"Might've been the villain on tv, but I'm gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man," Bowden wrote on Instagram at the time.

Since then, Bowden has explained why he waited to publicly reveal himself as a father.

“I did Love Is Blind, I did Perfect Match, I had a son, and the timeline of all that, how it plays out on camera doesn't make any sense," Bowden said during a May episode of the Talk’R podcast. "What actually happened was, I filmed Love Is Blind, I had a whole relationship between Love is Blind and Perfect Match, filmed Perfect Match, came back, conceived a son."

Perfect Match had not been out yet, had not aired, so I knew if I would make the announcement that I had a son before Perfect Match airs, it’s gonna make no sense to anybody,” he added. “That’s why I made the announcement at a time where I felt it was the safest for everybody involved and specifically, with my life, I had done these TV shows."


Bartise Bowden with his son.





Bowden also shared at the time why he wished to protect the privacy of his baby and the baby's mother.

"There's a difference between privacy and secrecy," he said. “I want to keep my private life as private as I can get it to be, or as private as I needed it to be for my son and my baby mama and for everybody involved in my close circle."

“I want to share his life because I am so proud and I’m so proud of his mother. I'm so proud of the relationship that we all have, the three of us together," he continued, adding that he and the baby's mother are "not dating, we are friends."

