Love Is Blind's Season 5 Singles Face Insecurities and New Hurdles: 'The Path to Love Is Not a Straight Line'

In addition to the dramatic trailer, Netflix unveiled the full cast lineup for 'Love Is Blind' season 5, which premieres on Sept. 22

Published on September 7, 2023 09:00AM EDT

A new group of singles are ready to find a lifelong commitment on Love Is Blind season 5 — but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy.

In the Netflix hit show's upcoming fifth season, singles from Houston will embark on an unconventional journey for love, and decide to marry without ever seeing their partners.

“In the most shocking season yet, the singles face new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before,” reads an official synopsis from Netflix.

The synopsis continues, “Even if the couples can forge a strong enough bond to get engaged sight unseen, can their love survive the challenges waiting for them in the outside world — including protective families, skeptical friends, and the exes they thought they’d left behind?”

Love is Blind
'Love Is Blind' season 5 cast.

Netflix

In the show’s new trailer, which debuted on Thursday, the new hopefuls open up about their biggest insecurities. For Izzy, that is his “bald ass head” while Johnie grapples how her past sounds like “8,000 walking red flags.”

Aaliyah admits, “Letting someone in is really scary.”

Amid the sight-unseen proposals, there is no shortage of drama with Uche telling his castmate, “She planned for us to both be here because she couldn’t let me go.”

Taylor shares in a confessional that stringing along two men is “just a little bit awkward.”

Love is Blind
'Love Is Blind' season 5 cast.

Netflix

Protective family members also step in and bring up questions about age and wealth. One relative asks, “I’m just curious what someone 30 would be interested in a 24-year-old.”

Another parent says, “Love is blind, I get that, but sometimes, love wants to fly first class,” and Milton responds with a one-word answer, “Wow.”

However, hope is not completely lost as Izzy shares, “Everything's just falling into place right now” while Johnie says, “The path to love is not a straight line.”

Lydia is ready to move forward without her insecurities holding her back, saying, “In the past, I’ve been called too much. I think I’m the right amount of me.”

Love is Blind
'Love Is Blind' season 5 cast.

Netflix

Below, meet all the Season 5 Love Is Blind singles who will be searching for love when the series returns to Netflix on September 22.

Aaliyah - 29, ICU Travel Nurse

Love Is Blind Season 05
Aaliyah from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Carter - 30, Construction

Love Is Blind Season 05
Carter from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Chris - 28, Project Manager for Commercial and Retail Development

Love Is Blind season 5 cast
Chris from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Connor - 31, Geoscientist

Love Is Blind Season 05
Connor from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Efrain - 27, Software Sales

Love Is Blind Season 05
Efrain from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Enoch - 27, Financial Advisor

Love Is Blind Season 05
Enoch from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Erica - 27, Marketing Manager

Love Is Blind Season 05
Erica from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Ernesto - 32, Supply Chain Manager, Oil and Gas

Love Is Blind Season 05
Ernesto from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Estefania - 30, Teacher/Dancer

Love Is Blind Season 05
Estefania from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Izzy  - 31, Sales 

Love Is Blind Season 05
Izzy from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Jared “JP” - 32, Firefighter

Love Is Blind Season 05
Jared from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Jarred - 34, University Director

Love Is Blind Season 05
Jarred from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Johnie - 32, Lawyer

Love Is Blind Season 05
Johnie from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Josh - 32, Sales Rep

Love Is Blind Season 05
Josh from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Justice - 28, Personal Trainer

Love Is Blind Season 05
Justice from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Linda - 32, Talent Acquisition Recruiter

Love Is Blind Season 05
Linda from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Lydia - 32, Geologist

Love Is Blind Season 05
Lydia from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Maris - 30, HR Specialist

Love Is Blind Season 05
Maris from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Mayra - 25, Minister

Love Is Blind Season 05
Mayra from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Milton - 25, Petroleum Engineer

Love Is Blind Season 05
Milton from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Miriam - 32, Scientist

Love Is Blind Season 05
Miriam from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Paige - 32, Stylist

Love Is Blind Season 05
Paige from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Renee - 32, Veterinarian

Love Is Blind Season 05
Renee from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Robert - 30, Special Education Teacher

Love Is Blind Season 05
Robert from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Shondra - 32, Flight Attendant

Love Is Blind Season 05
Shondra from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Stacy - 34, Director of Operations

Love Is Blind Season 05
Stacy from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Taylor - 26, Teacher

Love Is Blind Season 05
Taylor from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

Uche - 34, Lawyer / Entrepreneur

Love Is Blind Season 05
Uche from 'Love Is Blind' season 5.

Monty Brinton/Netflix

The first four seasons of Love Is Blind are currently available to stream on Netflix. Season 5 premieres on Friday, Sept. 22.

