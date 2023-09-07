Entertainment TV Love Is Blind's Season 5 Singles Face Insecurities and New Hurdles: 'The Path to Love Is Not a Straight Line' In addition to the dramatic trailer, Netflix unveiled the full cast lineup for 'Love Is Blind' season 5, which premieres on Sept. 22 By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 7, 2023 09:00AM EDT Trending Videos A new group of singles are ready to find a lifelong commitment on Love Is Blind season 5 — but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy. In the Netflix hit show's upcoming fifth season, singles from Houston will embark on an unconventional journey for love, and decide to marry without ever seeing their partners. “In the most shocking season yet, the singles face new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before,” reads an official synopsis from Netflix. The synopsis continues, “Even if the couples can forge a strong enough bond to get engaged sight unseen, can their love survive the challenges waiting for them in the outside world — including protective families, skeptical friends, and the exes they thought they’d left behind?” 'Love Is Blind' season 5 cast. Netflix 'Love Is Blind' Singles Unpack Their (Emotional) Baggage and Talk Marriage in Season 5 Tease: 'I Deserve Love' In the show’s new trailer, which debuted on Thursday, the new hopefuls open up about their biggest insecurities. For Izzy, that is his “bald ass head” while Johnie grapples how her past sounds like “8,000 walking red flags.” Aaliyah admits, “Letting someone in is really scary.” Amid the sight-unseen proposals, there is no shortage of drama with Uche telling his castmate, “She planned for us to both be here because she couldn’t let me go.” Taylor shares in a confessional that stringing along two men is “just a little bit awkward.” 'Love Is Blind' season 5 cast. Netflix 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Promises 'Tension,' Rejected Apologies and 'Lingering Feelings' from Season 4 Protective family members also step in and bring up questions about age and wealth. One relative asks, “I’m just curious what someone 30 would be interested in a 24-year-old.” Another parent says, “Love is blind, I get that, but sometimes, love wants to fly first class,” and Milton responds with a one-word answer, “Wow.” However, hope is not completely lost as Izzy shares, “Everything's just falling into place right now” while Johnie says, “The path to love is not a straight line.” Lydia is ready to move forward without her insecurities holding her back, saying, “In the past, I’ve been called too much. I think I’m the right amount of me.” 'Love Is Blind' season 5 cast. Netflix Below, meet all the Season 5 Love Is Blind singles who will be searching for love when the series returns to Netflix on September 22. Love Is Blind's Chelsea Griffin Joins the Show's Casting Team, Shares 'Cringey' Sonnet from Her Application (Exclusive) Aaliyah - 29, ICU Travel Nurse Aaliyah from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Carter - 30, Construction Carter from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Chris - 28, Project Manager for Commercial and Retail Development Chris from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Connor - 31, Geoscientist Connor from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Efrain - 27, Software Sales Efrain from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Enoch - 27, Financial Advisor Enoch from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Erica - 27, Marketing Manager Erica from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Ernesto - 32, Supply Chain Manager, Oil and Gas Ernesto from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Estefania - 30, Teacher/Dancer Estefania from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Izzy - 31, Sales Izzy from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Jared “JP” - 32, Firefighter Jared from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Jarred - 34, University Director Jarred from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Johnie - 32, Lawyer Johnie from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Josh - 32, Sales Rep Josh from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Justice - 28, Personal Trainer Justice from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Linda - 32, Talent Acquisition Recruiter Linda from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Lydia - 32, Geologist Lydia from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Maris - 30, HR Specialist Maris from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Mayra - 25, Minister Mayra from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Milton - 25, Petroleum Engineer Milton from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Miriam - 32, Scientist Miriam from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Paige - 32, Stylist Paige from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Renee - 32, Veterinarian Renee from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Robert - 30, Special Education Teacher Robert from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Shondra - 32, Flight Attendant Shondra from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Stacy - 34, Director of Operations Stacy from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Taylor - 26, Teacher Taylor from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix Uche - 34, Lawyer / Entrepreneur Uche from 'Love Is Blind' season 5. Monty Brinton/Netflix
The first four seasons of Love Is Blind are currently available to stream on Netflix. Season 5 premieres on Friday, Sept. 22.