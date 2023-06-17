Netflix’s social experiment continues.



After three couples tied the knot at the end of Love Is Blind season 4, the reality dating show will return for a fifth season later this year, and Netflix just unveiled a teaser for the new season at its Tudum fan event on Saturday.

In the clip, two singles in the pods discuss the qualities they want in a partner and their dating history. “I have a track record of crappy relationships and I just haven’t found the right person,” one woman says.



The man on the other side of the wall responds by saying that her reveal “doesn’t freak me out, doesn’t scare me at all.”

The woman later shares that she’s been married before, and the man confesses he’s been engaged already.



“If me and you can potentially get married, you’re not going to hold anything back from me, I’m not going to hold anything back from you,” he says.

In a confessional interview, the woman says her mother doesn’t think she can find a happily ever after: “My mom says like, ‘Maybe you’re not meant to be in a relationship.’ Damn. I’m definitely not a perfect person, but I know I deserve love.’”



Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be back as hosts when Love Is Blind season 5 returns in September.

"We fall in love with the couples, with the people," Vanessa, 42, told PEOPLE ahead of season 3’s premiere. "I think that the couples did a great job navigating to find each other, to find themselves and then find each other, and then they navigated through the early relationship really interesting on camera. I give that credit to Kinetic and to Netflix for how they've shot it and dove into the storyline.... You really get to know them, and so you get invested."



Nick, 49, said he and his wife of 11 years like to hypothesize which couples will say “yes” at the altar.



“There's been plenty of times where we're like, 'Oh, they're a sure thing, they're perfect for each other.' And then it gets that moment at the altar and one of them backs out,” he said. “We're like, 'No way!' So it's we're as shocked and as into it and as surprised as anybody else watching."



The three couples who tied the knot in season 4 — Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi, Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin, and Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell Brown — celebrated their one-year wedding anniversaries last month.

Brett, 36, and Tiffany, 37, kicked off their anniversary weekend at a Los Angeles Lakers game with Kwame, 33, and Chelsea, 31. Kwame and Chelsea continued the festivities in Disneyland.

"Disney/Pixar movies are something that Chelsea and I both really love," Kwame explained on Instagram on May 10. "It was my first time, and it was the perfect way to spend our day. It emphasized the most important parts of our relationship. Going on adventures, discovering new things, sharing in our passions, and learning from each other. While sharing joy, love, and happiness through it. Excited to continue creating memories with you."

Meanwhile, Zack, 32, and Bliss, 33, embarked on a trip to Europe for their anniversary.



“Bliss, you hold the key to the depths of my soul,” Zack wrote on Instagram on May 25. “I’ve never been with someone I felt I could show all of me until you. All of my weaknesses, failures, and scars, you embraces it all. Your unwavering support and belief in me inspires me to be a better man. I cherish you more than anything else in this world.”

She commented, “You’re the best person I’ve ever met and I am the luckiest ever to have you. 🥰 so grateful for this life.”

Love Is Blind seasons 1–4 can be streamed in full on Netflix.