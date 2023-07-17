'Love Is Blind' Star Lauren Speed-Hamilton Teases Her and Husband Cameron’s Return to Reality TV: ‘Soon’

Lauren said she wants to make sure they return for the right reasons and not simply "just to be on TV"

By
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
Updated on July 17, 2023 08:59PM EDT
Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton
Lauren Speed Hamilton and Cameron . Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

A fan-favorite Love Is Blind couple may be getting back into the reality TV game sooner than we think!

Lauren Speed-Hamilton, 35, who tied the knot with Cameron Hamilton, 33, at the end of season 1, recently teased that she and her husband would be open to the possibility of returning to reality television — if the right opportunity came along. 

“We just want to be sure that it is something that will feel good to us,” Lauren told E! News. She cautioned that they definitely don’t want to jump back in for the wrong reasons or just for the sake of being on TV.

Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton attend the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton attend the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid".

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

“We don't want to be on TV just to be on TV because that's when you get in trouble,” she clarified. “That's when you end up in situations where you're not happy with the outcome. The story starts to warp itself just for entertainment.” 

Still, the couple’s return might not be too far into the future. "Whatever we walk into, which, I have a feeling it'll be soon, you never know,” Lauren continued. “We just want it to feel good to us and to our supporters.”

One possibility that’s not in the cards just yet, though? The duo taking over as hosts of Love Is Blind. Currently, hosts Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa still hold that title. Despite fans’ requests for Lauren and Cameron to take on the role, she said that’s not happening any time soon to her knowledge.

“But that doesn't mean that we'll never be hosting a dating show of some sort of our own or even in the future with Netflix,” she told E! News. “You just never know. We just have to stay tuned and see how the dominoes fall, but I definitely could see that in our future, no doubt.”

Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed attend the Netflix's Love is Blind VIP viewing party at City Winery on February 27, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia
Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed attend the Netflix's Love is Blind VIP viewing party at City Winery on February 27, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Marcus Ingram/Getty

The couple met in pods during the Netflix hit’s first season, which was filmed in 2018 and aired in 2020. Like all LIB couples, they fell in love and got engaged without ever having seen each other in person. The two got married just weeks later, both saying a definite “yes” to each other at the altar at the end of the season. 

Fortunately, their love was the real deal. The couple celebrated their four-year anniversary in November 2022 and are still going strong.

Cameron told PEOPLE in a March 2020 interview that he was absolutely positive that he wanted to marry Lauren.

“At a certain point, I had no more doubts about that this was the person I was going to spend the rest of my life with because we were able to delve so deep in our conversations, and in a way that I think neither of us had before,” he shared. “I think it's a testament to the fact that when you find the right person you can just kind of know, and it doesn't take a ton of time to know that.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 23: Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton attend the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton attend the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty

The couple remains a clear favorite pairing amongst LIB fans to this day. Lauren told E! News that it feels great to have set the bar high with their relationship — especially because their love happened “organically.”

“I think it feels even better because it's not something that we were trying to do, it just naturally happened through us organically falling in love and being ourselves on this huge platform,” she said. “And I think because of that reason, so many people love us, and they love our story."

All four seasons of Love Is Blind are streaming now on Netflix.

