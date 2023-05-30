Love Is Blind's Paul Peden Debuts New Romance a Year After Saying 'I Don't' to Micah Lussier

Two snaps — and a kiss on the cheek — with Geneva Dunham prove season 4's Paul Peden has found someone new after filming the tense Love Is Blind reunion

By
Published on May 30, 2023
Paul Peden
Photo:

Paul Peden/Instagram

Paul Peden is moving on after his almost-marriage to Micah Lussier

The Love Is Blind season 4 star debuted his new romance with Geneva Dunham on Instagram. In a Story post, Peden shared a photo of the couple sitting on the edge of a pool. He wrote that they were two “Georgia peaches" while she reposed with the comment “Love is pale”. 

Dunham shared her own photo of the pair on her Instagram Story too, showing Peden giving her a kiss on the cheek. Peden had one arm wrapped around Dunham’s waist, and she wrapped her arms around his head.

The duo documented the sweet moment in Woodstock, Georgia, according to the post's location.

Paul Peden

Paul Peden/Instagram

The new romance comes just over a month after the highly anticipated Love Is Blind reunion. During the special, Peden reunited with Lussier, his ex-fiancée who he previously left at the altar.

Peden also addressed some of the controversial comments he made during the show, including saying that Lussier may not make a good mother.

"I think I phrased that really unfairly towards her," he said of the viral wording. "I don't think that it was a reflection of what she was capable of or anything like that. I think that the better way to phrase that would've been, I can't see us as parents because I couldn't envision myself as she pointed out — couldn't envision myself as a father just as much as I couldn't see in her."

Paul Peden

Geneva Duhman/Instagram 

During the finale episode, Lussier gave the floor to Peden at the altar, rather than saying “I do” first.

"I knew that I was going to say yes," she explained during the reunion. "And I didn't want to spend the rest of our life wondering if he was to say yes, wondering if he did it not to embarrass me. I needed to know he did it for him."

Ultimately, Lussier and Peden gave their romance another shot off-screen. It was short-lived, and they went their separate ways long before filming the live reunion

All episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 are now streaming on Netflix.

