Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl had no choice but to fulfill their work obligations before heading to the altar.

On Tuesday’s episode of Thompson’s Eyes Wide Open podcast, the Love Is Blind stars took a trip down memory lane where they revealed they worked their real-life jobs before filming their TV wedding.

The former couple, who starred in season 2 of Netflix’s reality dating series, recalled feeling “irritable” in addition to the usual pre-wedding jitters when producers attempted to redirect their focus into filming the show at the expense of their day jobs.

“I was so irritable that day because the producer just kept asking, ‘Where’s your head at? Where’s your head at?’ ” Nick, 37, said. “I’m like, ‘It’s in this meeting I’m about to hop into.’ ”

He continued, “And it’s like, ‘What are you thinking?’ I’m thinking that I’ve got a meeting with my PR agency at work [and] we’ve got some big decisions to make.”

Danielle agreed with her ex-husband’s recollection of events and claimed, “We were out of vacation days because we had to keep taking random days off. We worked our wedding day.”

Adam Rose/Netflix

Danielle, 29, claimed that production changed the date of the ceremony with only a couple of days' notice, resulting in many of their friends and family members being unable to attend.

“They told us our wedding was going to be on Sunday, literally a couple [of] days before they told us they were changing our wedding day to Tuesday. A lot of my friends couldn’t take off. A lot of my family couldn’t take off,” she continued. She added how Nick’s dad couldn’t attend the nuptials, either.

In addition to working through last-minute changes, Danielle revealed that their loved ones were also sent invites to their co-stars Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen’s wedding instead of their own.

“It was so disorganized,” Nick noted.

Danielle and Nick met in the Love Is Blind pods in spring 2021 while season 2 aired in early 2022. At the end of their journey, the now-exes decided to say “I do,” though Ruhl filed for divorce after one year of marriage.

While the duo refrained from confirming their relationship status, they revealed they had reconnected. They admitted that it’s been “so hard” to find other partners who can relate to their mutual experiences on the show. The show's production company, Kinetic Content, has denied the couple's recent allegations of poor treatment on set.

“We lived through all of it together, but no one else in the world, even my friends — everyone else that was on the show — none of them had the experience that we did,” Danielle explained. “And that’s why it was so hard to not be able to find comfort with anyone. No one else can relate to this but you and I.”

Seasons 1 through 4 of Love is Blind is now streaming on Netflix.

