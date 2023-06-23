Love Is Blind's Nancy Is Having a 'Soft Gurl Summer' with New Man as Ex Bartise Embraces Fatherhood

Nancy Rodriguez is living her best life — with a new beau!

The Love Is Blind alum, 33, shared a peek into her “Soft Gurl Summer” on Instagram Friday, posting a carousel of photos of her enjoying a day out in Boston. The real estate investor appears to be thriving — and it looks like she has a new man in her life.

“Best day in Boston… If he wants to, he will 🤍” she captioned the post. “💬Soft Gurl Summer… tell me what you’re doing to live your best SGS?”

Although she has yet to reveal the face behind her new beau, she still showed off her new relationship in other ways. The first photo featured her waking up to a bouquet of flowers with a big smile across her face. Another picture in the carousel showed her holding hands with the mystery man as they enjoyed a summer day outdoors together.

Nancy Rodriguez holding hands with her new beau in Boston. Nancy Rodriguez/Instagram

In response to the post, Rodriguez received a ton of support from her fellow Love Is Blind ladies.

"Periodt. LOVE THIS FOR YOU ❤️" wrote season 3's Zanab Jaffrey.

Season 2's Iyanna McNeely simply commented "🥹🥹" while Natalie Lee wrote, "i love a good soft launch 👀 so happy for you!!"

Season 1's Kelly Chase also wrote, "Yay babe!! So exciting!! 🤍🤍"

Even Cely Vazquez from Love Island got in on the congratulatory messages. "HERMOSA😍😍😍 love to see you thrive mami💕" she wrote.

Nancy Rodriguez from 'Love Is Blind' in Boston. Nancy Rodriguez/Instagram

Rodriguez was engaged to Bartise Bowden in season 3 of Love Is Blind. Although she said “yes” to Bowden, 27, at the altar, he didn’t feel the same way and ultimately said “no,” leaving her shocked and heartbroken.

In an interview with PEOPLE in November 2022, Rodriguez shared that she was “blindsided” by Bowden's decision. She also said at the time that the pair were not currently friends, but that she was hopeful they could be “at some point.”

“Later on in life, maybe in his 30s, we can be friends,” she said. “But I don't see the benefit of us being friends at this point."



Nancy Rodriguez (left) and Bartise Bowden from 'Love Is Blind'. Ser Baffo/Netflix

Meanwhile, Bowden has also moved on. After his breakup with Rodriguez, Bowden went on to appear on Netflix's Perfect Match and later welcomed a baby boy, Hayden, earlier this year.

He first announced his fatherhood in an April Instagram post, sharing a carousel of pictures with his son and captioning it, “Might've been the villain on tv, but I'm gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man.”

Later that month, Bowden and his son made an appearance at the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion via video. "This is my son Hayden,” he said, announcing the baby’s name to the world for the first time. “He's also a massive fan of the Love Is Blind franchise."

However, he was quick to add that baby Hayden, “has not watched daddy's season, and he will not ever watch daddy's season, hopefully."

Bartise Bowden and baby son Hayden. Bartise Bowden/ Instagram

Bowden has not revealed who the mother of his son is. In in an episode of the Talk’R podcast in April, he said that the two are “not dating,” but “friends” who are “single parenting and co-parenting at the same time.”

“I want to keep my private life as private as I can get it to be, or as private as I needed it to be for my son and my baby mama and for everybody involved in my close circle,” he explained. “I want to share his life because I am so proud and I’m so proud of his mother. I'm so proud of the relationship that we all have, the three of us together.”

