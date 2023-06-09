Love Is Blind's Micah Lussier Reveals She Has 'Never Felt Happier' After Hitting 'the Lowest Lows'

One week after her ex-fiancé Paul Peden debuted his new relationship, Micah Lussier said it's important to experience the "lows" in order to "get where you need to be"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Updated on June 9, 2023 04:40PM EDT
Micah Lussier poses for an IMDb exclusive portrait with the cast of Love Is Blind - Season 4 in Seattle, Washington.
Micah Lussier. Photo:

Suzi Pratt/Getty

Love Is Blind’s Micah Lussier is happier than ever!

On Instagram Thursday, the reality star shared an update on her life with a video montage of several moments showing her transformation over the past year.

Micah, 27, opened up the video with clips of herself crying, set to Lana Del Rey’s lyrics, "I know that you hate me," from her song “Radio.”

The video then transitioned to lighter moments with the song as Del Rey sang, “Now my life is sweet like cinnamon” while showing her frolicking into the ocean with a friend, running excitedly across an airport tarmac toward a private jet and posing for a photoshoot.

She also showed scenes toasting with friends, water gliding, partying in Las Vegas and eating several foods including pizza. She ended the video with a beautiful scene of a sunset along a harbor. 

“truly i have never felt happier, lighter, and more in tune with myself. sometimes you have to hit the lowest lows to get where you need to be ♥️,” she captioned the post along with the hashtag  “#mentalhealthawarenessmonth”

The post comes a week after her ex-fiancé Paul Peden debuted his new romance with Geneva Dunham on Instagram. In a Story post, Paul, 29, shared a photo of the couple sitting on the edge of a pool. He wrote that they were two “Georgia peaches" while she reposed with the comment “Love is pale”. 

Dunham shared her own photo of the pair on her Instagram Story, showing Paul giving her a kiss on the cheek. He had one arm wrapped around Dunham’s waist, and she wrapped her arms around his head.

Love is Blind Season 4 Paul and Micah
Paul Peden and Micah Lussier. Netflix

After failing to say “I do” at the altar on Love is Blind, Paul and Micah revealed at the season 4 reunion that they got back together briefly. However, things only lasted for a few weeks before they called it quits once more.

Things also got heated between the former pair when Paul addressed his controversial comment that he couldn't see Micah as a mother at the reunion. He explained that it wasn't "a reflection of what she was capable of," but more of an idea that he struggled to see them both as parents.

Despite the drama, Micah and Paul appeared to be on good terms now. In late April, Micah penned a heartfelt message to her ex-fiancé alongside a video collage of moments they shared together.

"Paul, I'll always be so thankful that you came into my life," she wrote. "We shared something so special together & no one will ever be able to replace that. No matter what I'll always love you."

She continued, "Sometimes we have to let go of what we thought was meant to be, and although it's difficult it's also an opportunity for growth."

All four seasons of Love Is Blind are now streaming on Netflix.

