Love Is Blind's Kwame Admits 'Super Quick Integration' of Life with Chelsea Is Toughest Part of Marriage (Exclusive)

Love Is Blind's Kwame Appiah is getting candid about the struggles he and wife Chelsea Griffin Appiah had to overcome in the early days of their marriage.

The season 4 alums — who appear in the new After the Altar special, which dropped on Netflix Friday — had a whirlwind start to their marriage as they met and got engaged sight unseen, and married just weeks later.

Now married for more than a year, Kwame, 33, admits the toughest part of their marriage was the adjustment period they went through at the beginning.

"[Being secretive and not public initially] is difficult for sure," he tells PEOPLE. "We've already been married for a year and we just went on our honeymoon because we could not go out there and take a bunch of pictures and say, 'I'm here with this person and I'm presenting them.' So that was interesting."

"Taking everything and putting it in one space can be really difficult," he continues. "We had our individual lives, our individual microwaves, knife sets, TVs. When you get married on a Friday and then you move in together on a Sunday, after knowing each other for a little bit over a month, it can be really difficult. Whose stuff goes here? Whose stuff goes there? Where do we put the clothes?"

"So I think the super quick integration of our lives was really, really difficult," he continues. "Separating from the items that made us our individual selves."

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah in 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' season 4. Netflix

Though that process was challenging, it ultimately made the couple become better communicators — and better equipped to compromise.



Pointing out Chelsea's well-known affinity for the color pink, Kwame notes, "Chelsea had an entire pink kitchen and it's like, honestly, there is a lot of pink stuff in our kitchen — and it's amazing. But there's some stuff that I wanted to put into our kitchen."

"So taking things that were individually ours and compromising. I think compromise is just a massive trend when it comes to relationships in general, but in this one and in these circumstances, huge," he adds.

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah from 'Love Is Blind' season 4. Kwame Appiah/instagram

In the three-part After the Altar special, fans got to see a glimpse of Chelsea and Kwame's day-to-day life as a married couple and just how happy they still are. The pair celebrated their first wedding anniversary, spent time with their family members and even gathered with their fellow castmates for a flag football game.

Reflecting on all the memories they've made over the last year, Chelsea, 31, and Kwame say it's hard to pick a favorite.

"I think for us, getting married in this experiment is so unique and it's so rigorous and it's so fast. And I remember for After the Altar sending pictures and videos to a producer about all the holidays we got to do," recalls Chelsea, who recently joined the casting team for Love Is Blind. "I remember being like, 'It's our first Halloween, it's our first Thanksgiving, it's our first Christmas, our first birthdays.' It was just a series of these exciting moments that you don't think about when you're so focused in [the moment]."

"All these beautiful, wonderful memories and times for us to create together appeared in life and it was so fun," she shares. "It was really, really cool to build traditions and go on trips and [learn] what does Christmas mean for us as a family and together? ... It was just the everyday experiences together, living life with each other."

Kwame adds, "I concur. We went to two of our individual favorite artists concerts and really got to enjoy and something that the other person enjoys. We went to Alicia Keys for her, that's one of her favorite artists. And then we went to Drake for me, he's one of my favorite artists. And so yeah, moments of taking things that we individually love and collaborating and creating that beautiful unison within our loves."

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

