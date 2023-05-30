Love Is Blind's Jackie Calls Josh 'My Twin': 'I'd Marry Him a Thousand Times Over & Have 49 Kids'

Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds is ready for the next chapter with boyfriend Josh Demas.

Following her split from fiancé Marshall Glaze on season 4 of Love Is Blind, Jackie, 27, opened up in an Instagram Q&A about finding lasting love with her costar Josh, 31.

"I always dreamed for a love like this. He really is my twin,” she wrote. “We both make each other laugh. He understands me, he is such a man of patience."

“I know his buttons [and] he knows mine,” she added. “We barely argue.”

The reality star also reflected on how the Netflix dating show misrepresented who Josh is, sharing, "The show made him look a fool but he is far from. He doesn't drink, as much as [that] doesn't sound true in the year I have been with him he has had a max 4 shots.”

She added that he has brought her back to church and told her that “he viewed me in a way that man couldn't even describe."

The television personality added that Josh has been her “rock” amid the fallout from her breakup with Marshall.

“As I cry & try to fight the world, he tried his hardest to defend me while hiding his pain,” she explained. “In my times fighting I forgot about how it would affect him. I broke his heart and it harbors in my soul still.”

She concluded her message by sharing her hope for a future together. "He is my person I love him I'd marry him a thousand times over & have 49 kids with," she wrote.

“This is my love, soul & heart. I take his love with me everywhere,” she added. "The love I feel for him is unimaginable. Part of my chromosome, part of my DNA."

Last month, Jackie exclusively told PEOPLE that she was looking towards the future with Josh.

"Me and Josh are together. We're moved in, and we're starting our life," she shared at the time.

As fans know, Jackie and Marshall never made it to the altar after deciding to break off their engagement following multiple intense arguments during their LIB journey.

Marshall, 27, tried to make things work with Jackie until their final moments, even going tuxedo shopping with his male costars. However, Jackie was seen skipping her wedding dress fitting and later reconnecting with Josh over coffee.

Jackie and Josh ultimately agreed to be together after he confessed his love for her. She then ended her engagement with Marshall.

Though the show made it seem as if Jackie's date with Josh was during her wedding dress fitting, Jackie claimed on Instagram April 8 that she had actually broken up with Marshall prior to meeting Josh at the coffee shop.

"I am wearing different clothes, my hair is styled different and at the end of the video I say 'I DON'T KNOW IF I AM GOING TO BE WITH JOSH,'" Jackie wrote. "I am not sure what the reason is for playing the coffee shop date before the break up but to restate Marshall and I were broken up before Josh and I had our coffee shop date."

Despite everything, Jackie told PEOPLE she only has one "regret" from her love journey on the Netflix reality series.

"What I did was right for me. I was simple. Well, I was simple in the breakup, but maybe I wasn't as simple in the relationship," she said. "But I don't have no regrets. The only regret I do have is I didn't have that final conversation with Josh in the pods. That's the only thing I regret."

Love Is Blind season 4 is now streaming in full on Netflix.

