'Love Is Blind' Alum Jackie Bonds Reveals She's Now a 'Playboy' Bunny

Love Is Blind's Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds has made the hop from Netflix screens to the pages of Playboy.

The dental assistant, 27, shared the life update via a a screenshot of Playboy’s website on her Instagram Story that she captioned: "See what ya newest [bunny] is up to. It's me, I'm the new [bunny]."

In her profile with the gentleman’s magazine, Bonds added that couldn’t “wait” to share her story and opened up about finding liberation in her sexuality.

"Sexual Freedom is so important because this allows you to explore what you sexually desire, crave, or just wanting to experiment," she said.

Instagram/jackelinabonds

Bonds got her start on season 4 of Love Is Blind where she got engaged to Marshall Glaze. The two were scheduled to walk down the aisle until they called off their wedding after getting into an off-camera fight.



Despite leaving the reality show without a ring, she reconnected with her costar Josh Demas. The couple moved in together after the series ended and have been dating for more than a year.

Netflix

Back in April 2023, Bonds told PEOPLE that her one regret from her time on the Netflix show was not getting closure with Demas in the pods before Glaze's marriage proposal.



"The only regret I do have is I didn't have that final conversation with Josh in the pods," she admitted at the time. "That's the only thing I regret."

Courtesy of Netflix

Though she and Glaze ultimately ended up parting ways, Bond said that their decision to call off their engagement was the right choice to make.

"What I did was right for me. I was simple," she explained. "Well, I was simple in the breakup, but maybe I wasn't as simple in the relationship."

Bonds and Demas ended up skipping the live reunion after the season ended and filmed a pre-taped interview with co-host Vanessa Lachey.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

All 4 seasons of Love Is Blind are now available to stream on Netflix.

