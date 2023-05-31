Giannina Gibelli Says Ex Damian Powers Tried to 'Humiliate' Her on 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar'

Giannina Gibelli is getting candid about what went down between her and ex Damian Powers during the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special.

During an appearance on the Out of the Pods podcast, the reality star, 30, opened up about finding out about Powers’ flirty relationship with Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago and how his treatment of Gibelli during the Love Is Blind: After the Altar made her finally decide to call it quits.

In the chat, Gibelli told hosts (and fellow Love Is Blind alums) Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee that she and Powers had been “on and off the whole time” before the reunion special was filmed.

The two got engaged on the show ,but didn’t go through with the wedding.

"We just never met eye to eye on a lot of things, but I trusted him," she said. "Even though my trust was betrayed over and over again."

Courtesy of Netflix

The final straw came when he brought Farago — whom he had been photographed holding hands with during a dinner before the special — to the on-camera cast event without telling her, Gibelli said. She claimed he proceeded to “bait” her throughout the night by introducing Farago to everyone but her.

"That night I officially broke up with him," Gibelli said. "That night I felt nothing, and I was free."

“At that point it was so personal that I wasn’t going to give him another ounce, another tear, another shout — I was just done,” she continued. "It was like, humiliate me once, shame on you, humiliate me twice, shame on me. Humiliate me three f------ times at this point, I'm done."

She said she didn’t know the true extent of Powers' relationship with Farago until after the special was wrapped. Powers and Farago would go on to star together in another Netflix reality show Perfect Match, where the two dated on screen.

"After the Altar happened and the entire time Damian was reassuring me, 'There's nothing going on between us. There’s nothing going on between us.' Then a year later, I see the whole thing and I just felt like a f------ idiot," she explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gibelli — who is now dating Bachelorette alum Blake Horstmann after meeting him while filming the crossover reality TV series All Star Shore — said she ultimately wishes Powers well, but is happy with where she is at now.

The Netflix reality star revealed she had moved into Horstmann's house in Colorado late last year. Alongside pictures of the couple from their residence, Gibelli wrote in caption, "Honey, I'm homeeeeee (officially) 🤍." Gibelli also quipped via her Instagram Story at the time, saying, "He (officially) asked me to move in anddddd I immediately took over the closet."

