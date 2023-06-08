Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson Reveal They 'Still Love Each Other' After Divorce

There’s still love between Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson.

The Love Is Blind season 2 exes admitted there are still feelings between them after their divorce. During the second part of their chat for Thompson’s Eyes Wide Open podcast — which premiered as the pair would have marked their second wedding anniversary — they were honest about where they stand emotionally.

“People want to know if we still love each other,” Thompson, 37, acknowledged at the very end of the podcast. Ruhl, 31, answered first: “I’ve admitted it before. Yes, we still love each other.”

Thompson confirmed he feels the same and added, “This was real. For those of you who think this was just a TV show, it wasn’t for us.”

Adrian S. Burrows Sr./Netflix

For Ruhl, love for Thomspon “wouldn’t just go away.” She told him, “Like you said, we’re tied together in a really weird way and a billion different ways.”

Ruhl and Thompson tied the knot on season 2 of Love Is Blind and were married for more than a year before Ruhl filed for divorce last August.



Earlier in the podcast episode — and during part 1 of the chat — the ex spouses spoke about their poor mental health and alleged mistreatment by Love Is Blind production, claiming it all led to their split.

“We were trying to figure out a marriage that wasn’t even a year old [and] navigate the struggles that we had,” Thompson said during the episode. “We couldn’t be seen in public. We couldn’t go anywhere. We couldn’t go out to dinner.”

When they could finally flaunt their marriage, all dinner dates were interrupted by fans of the show. “We couldn’t even have a conversation with one another,” Ruhl added. “It was just sad.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All four seasons of Love Is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.









