'Love Is Blind' Creator Says He 'Lost My Mind' During Live Reunion Mishap, Thinks It’s a 'Bad Idea' to Do It Again

Love Is Blind may not attempt another live reunion any time soon — that is, if series creator Chris Coelen gets his way!

The season 4 reunion was supposed to air live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday April 16, but the show ended up being delayed by a whopping 75 minutes.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Coelen explained why he thinks it would be a “bad idea” to try an event like that again.

“It was Netflix’s idea to do a live reunion. They came to us, and we all had some misgivings about it,” he told THR. “But, collectively, we decided that if we’re going to do it, we’re going to bring in my former client, [Who Wants to Be a Millionaire producer] Michael Davies. We’d done some shows with him in the past. So we weren’t actually producing it.”

'Love Is Blind' season 4 reunion. Adam Rose/Netflix

The producer said he wasn’t present for the event, but instead, was experiencing it like most fans, sitting in his living room watching the whole thing unfold.

“Normally in that situation, I’d be in the control room. I’d be in the host’s ear. And I wasn’t,” he said. “I lost my mind. I was sitting in front of my TV like, ‘What is happening? Give me the updates. What’s going on?’”

While he won’t rule out the idea of another live reunion entirely, he admitted that he doesn’t see the “benefit” in attempting one again.

"Andy Cohen said it’s a bad idea to do a live reunion, and I tend to agree with that creatively,” he said. “Would we do a live reunion again? Possibly, but what is the benefit? I’d have to think about it and obviously talk to my partners about the real benefit of going live.”

“You have to think … if you’re excited to watch live, why are you excited to watch live?” he continued. “Because you don’t want to have spoilers. You want to be there as it happens. Does it really matter if it’s live or not? Whether that registers with the average audience, I don’t know.”

Tiffany and Brett during the 'Love Is Blind' season 4 reunion. Adam Rose/Netflix

Despite the stress of the whole fiasco, Coelen doesn’t think the reunion was all bad.

“It was a chaotic night, but I’m an optimist,” he said. “Ultimately, the great thing that came out of that night was it showed how much significant interest there is in Love Is Blind. I really appreciated that.”

Following the reunion delays, Netflix issued a statement that Sunday night on Twitter apologizing to fans.

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned,” Netflix tweeted at the time. “We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

