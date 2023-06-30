'Love Is Blind' Couple Alexa and Brennon Lemieux Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary with Romantic Throwback

Alexa and Brennon Lemieux were one of two couples to get married during season 3 of 'Love Is Blind,' which aired in 2022

By
Published on June 30, 2023 12:58PM EDT
Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux are seen on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo:

zerojack/Star Max/GC Images

It’s been two years of marital bliss for Alexa and Brennon Lemieux

The Love Is Blind couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Friday after they met on the Netflix reality show in 2021. In a joint Instagram post, Alexa and Brennon reminisced on their wedding day — and shared a photo of their first kiss as husband and wife. 

"Yes. Then, now, and always," they captioned the photo carousel, which included a cake-cutting shot, wedding smooches and even their walk down the aisle. 

Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux celebrate 1st anniversary

Alexa Lemieux/instagram

As they commemorate two years as husband and wife, Alexa and Brennon are living it up in Italy. They've enjoyed on romantic dinners and evening strolls through the city. They even made a few TikToks of their adventures.

Alexa’s Instagram Story was also full of food they’ve eaten and places they’ve gone while on their trip abroad.

Netflix fans know that it was instant love for the two Love Is Blind stars. They appeared on season 3 of the blind dating show, which requires contestants to date without ever seeing the other person. They were quick to get engaged, opening the doors to an in-person relationship. And unlike other couples in the series, Alexa and Brennon never seemed to waver. 

The lovebirds have shared several glimpses into their married life online, as well as tips for happiness at home. The couple has also joked that having their wedding televised made for an emotional keepsake they can queue up anytime.

"We still freak out about it," Brennon previously told PEOPLE. "I think I cried every time our wedding comes on the screen. Every time that we watch it. We've only ever watched it a few times, but every time we do it's like, it's very emotional."

The pair have also opened up about what can't be seen on screen. "I'm glad that that is so clear to everybody watching that we really did love each other," Alexa told PEOPLE. "But there are a lot more dynamics to us than this sweet gentleman and me. There is more to it."

Love Is Blind seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix.

