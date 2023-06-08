Love Is Blind's Colleen and Matt Finally Move in Together After Being Married for Nearly 2 Years

It’s official: Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton live together!

The Love Is Blind season 3 married couple waited two years before taking the next step in their relationship. Reed, 27, announced the news on Instagram with a fun photo post in their new kitchen. “Honey I’m home,” she wrote in an Instagram caption on Wednesday. She also included a middle finger emoji, which some of her commenters assumed was aimed at those who previously speculated about their marriage given their separate households.

The photos show Reed lounging on their kitchen island with Bolton, 29, posing behind her.

Bolton shared one of the same photos with his own caption: “WE did it OUR way 🤫”



Reed announced she and Bolton would finally be moving in together last month.

"Me and Matt are going to move in together in the next two weeks," she said on an episode of Deepti Vempatiand Natalie Lee's podcast, Out of the Pods. "We don't have the finances to buy, by any means, but we're going to rent in Dallas and then that gives us time to really find the perfect home for what works for us."

Just because they didn’t share a lease before doesn’t mean Reed and Bolton have been entirely separate, either. "We practically live together already. He basically stays at my place because it's closer to work," she added. "I don't think he's gone to his place once in the past month. So I'm excited to live with him outside of a studio."

Colleen Reed/Instagram

Since the couple met on a reality dating series, they wanted to really know what it was like to be together in the real world before committing to a shared home.

"To kind of adapt to now living with someone, it takes a while," said Reed. "It takes a second, and both of us didn't want to rush changing that, all of a sudden expediting that for other people."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Love Is Blind seasons 1–4 are now streaming in full on Netflix.











