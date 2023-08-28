Love Is Blind's Chelsea Teases 'Juicy, Spicy' Drama on 'After the Altar' Special (Exclusive)

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Griffin Appiah isn't a fan of drama — but she's definitely no stranger to being surrounded by it.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, the season 4 alum teases the upcoming "juicy" drama that fans can expect to see on the upcoming Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. But Chelsea, 31, says she did her best to stay out of the messiness herself.

"Oh, I was sitting back. I was not even sure what was going on at some points of that, to be honest," the speech-language pathologist says of the upcoming Netflix special. "I mean, you bring people back, you bring high emotions and stories that may or may not have had airtime, things like that that are important to people in their journeys. And so, it's going to come out."

The star, who tied the knot with 33-year-old Kwame Appiah at the end of season 4, admitted there will be "some juicy, spicy drama" for viewers to look forward to on After the Altar.

In addition to Chelsea and her husband, After the Altar is set to feature season 4 alums Tiffany Pennywell Brown and her husband Brett Brown, Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski and husband Zack Goytowski, Irina Solomonova, Micah Lussier, Paul Peden, Amber Wilder, Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds and her boyfriend Josh Demas.

"I prefer to stay out of the drama, but it does happen around me," Chelsea notes. "I prefer to not engage in drama, if anything. I mean, if anyone wants to come up and talk to me about something, I mean they kind of know I'm pretty rational as a human being. And I'm not going to really do that."

However, she also clarifies that everyone's experiences on the show are different. With all the heightened emotions at play, she understands what might drive other contestants to engage in more confrontations and difficult conversations.

"We have emotions, we are just human beings in this, and it's not easy," she shares. "So, I'm not saying that the drama is necessarily unwarranted from individuals. I mean, I just can't speak for their experiences, but I do know that we're real humans with real feelings and real lives."

As for Chelsea and Kwame's marriage, things couldn't be going better. The star — who recently joined the casting team for Love Is Blind — says they're "doing so great," especially after celebrating their first wedding anniversary back in May.

"We're really in such a beautiful stage right now and getting married on this experience is super unique," she raves about her husband. "We're really happy and we had a really fun, exciting summer and travel the world together, and are getting really awesome new opportunities."

She notes they're "really just relishing in each other and in what we've built so far."

"I think we're both really proud of that," she adds.

With a new role on the casting team for the Netflix hit, Chelsea is hopeful that she'll help others find their happily ever afters — just as she's done with Kwame.

"That really is something that I know I'm on this earth for, and I truly want people to have this opportunity," she explains. "We really are looking for the normal, just kind of people that are living their life that have given up on love, that aren't looking for fame or for time on a television screen. And I'm really, really hoping and wishing that those people get this opportunity."

"I've always had the kind of passion for helping people. And after I went on the show I was like, ‘You know what? They were amazing and I really do think the show has really, really awesome potential for such great success, if it's casted well.’ And I was like, ‘I kind of want to be a part of that,'" she adds.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 4 premieres on Netflix Friday. Seasons 1-4 of Love Is Blind are available to stream now on Netflix.

