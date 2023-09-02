Love Is Blind's Chelsea and Kwame Share Next Steps on Their 'Beautiful Journey' — Including a Possible Move (Exclusive)

Love Is Blind's Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin Appiah are ready to take on their future — wherever that might take them!

Now that Love Is Blind: After the Altar has dropped on Netflix, the season 4 couple are focused on continuing their love story off screen. So what does that entail for the pair?

"More life, more living, more experiences, family, traveling, memories," Chelsea, 31, tells PEOPLE. "Our goal this summer was just to focus on each other and enjoy our marriage, and I think we thoroughly fulfilled that goal and that we'll continue that goal and add some cool things into the mix this next year."

Kwame, 33, agrees: "In the words of the great poet Aubrey Graham, a.k.a. Drake, 'More life, more love, more everything.' Just living our lives in abundance, trying to create more, have more focus, make more money, everything that gives our life more opportunity."

"I love options. We love options, so we want to give ourselves as many options as we possibly can as we continue to move forward in this marriage journey," he continues. "In that way, it helps us to know what we can do. Those options could be stay in Seattle or it could be move somewhere else, and all that comes with giving ourselves more options and more opportunities."

Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin at the season 4 'Love Is Blind' live reunion. Adam Rose/Netflix

While they don't have a specific destination in mind, Chelsea says they've grown to have a different mindset about a potential relocation from Seattle.

"Just willingness together," she says. "If I was like, 'Kwame, what about this place?' Last year, he'd be like, 'Absolutely not. We're never moving there.' And it's been a beautiful journey, even just understanding one another and now he's like, 'Oh, we'll consider it. Let's talk more about it.'"

"It's a different experience in where we're at, understanding each other," she continues. "I think obviously it takes a long time to get to know a human. I think a whole lifetime. But what we knew about one another when we got married, it's just so much deeper now. So I think that is a great blessing and is a really good thing that we have going for us."

Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin from season 4 of 'Love Is Blind'. Kwame Appiah/instagram

In the three-part After the Altar special, fans got to see a glimpse of Chelsea and Kwame's day-to-day life as a married couple and how happy they still are. The pair celebrated their first wedding anniversary, spent time with their family members and even gathered with their fellow castmates for a flag football game.

Reflecting on all the special memories they've made over the last year, Chelsea and Kwame say it's hard to pick a favorite, but believe the process of blending their lives has been the best.

"I remember for 'After the Altar' sending pictures and videos to a producer about all the holidays we got to do," recalls Chelsea, who recently joined the casting team for Love Is Blind. "I remember being like, 'It's our first Halloween, it's our first Thanksgiving, it's our first Christmas, our first birthdays.' It was just a series of these exciting moments that you don't think about when you're so focused in [the moment]."

Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin from 'Love Is Blind' season 4. Kwame Appiah/instagram

"All these beautiful, wonderful memories and times for us to create together appeared in life and it was so fun," she shares. "It was really, really cool to build traditions and go on trips and [learn] what does Christmas mean for us as a family and together? ... It was just the everyday experiences together, living life with each other."

Kwame adds, "I concur. We went to two of our individual favorite artists concerts and really got to enjoy and something that the other person enjoys. We went to Alicia Keys for her, that's one of her favorite artists. And then we went to Drake for me, he's one of my favorite artists. And so yeah, moments of taking things that we individually love and collaborating and creating that beautiful unison within our loves."

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.