Love Is Blind's Chelsea Griffin Joins the Show's Casting Team, Shares 'Cringey' Sonnet from Her Application (Exclusive)

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Griffin is taking on an exciting new role.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the season 4 alum will be joining Kinetic's casting team for the Netflix show. This marks the first time a former cast member has been involved in the casting process.



Chelsea, 31, tells PEOPLE about what inspired her to join the team and reflected back on her own LIB application process, which she says included a "cringey as heck" sonnet.

Chelsea Griffin at Love Is Blind Live Reunion on April 7, 2023. Danielle Del Valle/Getty

The pediatric speech-language pathologist explains that before joining LIB, she was just another single person with a normal job living in Seattle. That is, until the show's casting team found her in the "depths and cracks" of her city.

"I just don't feel like I would've gotten the opportunity to be on Love is Blind if it wasn't for an awesome casting team and process," she says. "I've always had the kind of passion for helping people. And after I went on the show I was like, ‘You know what? They were amazing and I really do think the show has really, really awesome potential for such great success, if it's casted well.’ And I was like, ‘I kind of want to be a part of that.’"

Chelsea — who married Kwame Appiah in the season 4 finale — says her goal is to help potential contestants stay positive throughout the process and to be a resource for any questions or concerns that they might have. She also shares that she's considering writing "little love notes" for the participants to encourage them and keep their spirits up.

"There are some periods and gaps and gray areas where you may not hear from somebody or you're like, 'Am I doing the right thing in this process?'" she says. "I think my hope is to kind of reinforce and tell people that, ‘Keep your head in the game and stay focused and stay positive. And focus on you and your life and the things you have going.’"



Most of all though, Chelsea says she's just excited to get to help people find love.



"That really is something that I know I'm on this earth for, and I truly want people to have this opportunity," she shares. "We really are looking for the normal, just kind of people that are living their life that have given up on love, that aren't looking for fame or for time on a television screen. And I'm really, really hoping and wishing that those people get this opportunity."

Love is Blind. (L to R) Marshall Glaze, Irina Solomonov, Nick Lachey, Micah Lussier, Vanessa Lachey, Paul Peden, Tiffany Pennywell, Brett Brown, Chelsea Griffin, Kwame Appiah, Zack Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi at Sunset Bronson Studios for the Love is Blind season 4 reunion. Adam Rose/Netflix

She explains that the Netflix show's casting process is very thorough, entailing a series of applications and questionnaires, psychologist evaluations and background checks. She says, "People in this process are pretty vetted out."



Looking back on her own journey to joining the LIB cast, there's one part of the process that Chelsea will never forget. She reveals that some applications require candidates to submit a short video clip of themselves — and she went the extra mile for hers.

"I wrote a little poem and it was so cheesy, it's cringey as heck," she laughs. "It was, ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, I'm ready to be a wife, so please help me find the love of my life.’ So, I wrote a little cheesy sonnet ... I remember I was like, ‘I don't know if this is going to... what they're going to think of this at all. But I'm not going to overthink it.’"

"I think it's important to continue to have the video and the applications because it's more personal," she adds. "And I feel like they kind of got to know or just see me. And it was kind of a funny moment or entertaining. I mean really, you kind of want to stick out in some ways."

ove is Blind. (L to R) Kwame Appiah, Chelsea Griffin at Sunset Bronson Studios for the Love is Blind season 4 reunion. Adam Rose/Netflix

In the end, that strategy definitely seemed to work for Chelsea — it led her to meet her now-husband in the pods! She and Kwame, 33, have been happily married since tying the knot at the end of season 4. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in May.



When it comes to her new gig, Chelsea says that Kwame is "so supportive" of her.

"He's such a supportive husband," she raves. "He was like, ‘Babe, go get ‘em. I think you'll be great with this.' So, he's right alongside with me, cheering me [on]."

Seasons 1-4 of Love Is Blind are streaming now on Netflix.

