'Love Is Blind''s Bartise Bowden Celebrates First Father's Day with Son Hayden

Love Is Blind's Bartise Bowden is enjoying his first Father's Day.

The reality star, 27, celebrated the special day with son Hayden, whose birth was announced in April.

In a photo posted to his Instagram on Sunday, Bowden posed with his son and his father, who in turn was holding a photo of other father figures.

"Happy Father's Day ❤️," Bowden captioned the photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The new dad appeared with his baby boy in tow in a video shared during the reality series' live season 4 reunion in April.

"This is my son Hayden," Bowden said in the video while holding the infant, sharing his son's name for the first time. "He's also a massive fan of the Love Is Blind franchise."

He quickly added, that baby Hayden, "has not watched daddy's season, and he will not ever watch daddy's season, hopefully."

The Netflix star announced that he welcomed a baby boy on Instagram earlier the same month.

"Might've been the villain on tv, but I'm gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man," Bowden wrote, captioning a carousel of snapshots and videos introducing his son to the world.

In one slide, the father and son were seen watching golf on TV, as Bowden narrated for his infant. "Ready to see your first ever Tiger Woods golf show? Look at that," he stated, as Woods teed off on the screen. "Let's see if he watches. I used to do this with my dad... there it goes, there it goes, there goes Tiger!"