Alexa Alfia Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux are making memories in Israel.

The couple, who got married during season 3 of Netflix's Love Is Blind, began their summer break by embarking on an international getaway that held a special meaning for Alexa, 28.

Alongside pictures from their week in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Alexa explained in an Instagram post, "It’s been exactly 3 years since I’ve been here. My safta (grandma) very suddenly passed away when she was only 2 weeks away from moving to Dallas. The last time I was here, it was for her funeral."

The TV personality shared various snaps from their vacation, including a glimpse of local cuisine and street markets. The post was also filled with romantic selfies of the two and a look at their scenic bike ride.

Alexa added that she never envisioned making a trip to Israel after her grandmother's death and found comfort in having Brennon, 32, by her side.

Alexa Lemieux/Instagram

"I couldn’t picture coming back and visiting a place that reminds me so much of her everywhere I look," she continued. "It’s been an emotional trip and one that I will remember forever. I’m so blessed to have Brennon by my side and I just know she would’ve loved him so much. So sad we’ll only be here for one more week. In the meantime, l’chaim."

Alexa and Brennon met and fell in love on season 3 of the Netflix hit, which aired in 2022. The pair were a match made in heaven from day one, and things were no different when they decided to tie the knot in June 2021.

Following season 3's premiere in November 2022, Alexa told PEOPLE that their shared love for family is what makes their relationship work.

Alexa Lemieux/Instagram

"I think our backgrounds are very different, but at the end the day, we have such a love for family and I think that that love is the most important thing," she explained. "I could have all the money in the world, but what does it mean if I don't have it with my Brennon? He's everything to me."

"Regardless of where we came from, we learned so much from our separate backgrounds, but they're also very similar," Alexa continued. "We both come from very, very large families, very loud. He's one of five, I'm one of six. It's beautiful and you have to get it. Some people say they want a big family, but it's a lot. And so for us both understanding that and our love for family is really what really drew us to each other."

Alexa Lemieux/Instagram

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary in June by sharing an Instagram post with pictures from their wedding day.

"Yes. Then, now, and always," the couple captioned their joint post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Love Is Blind seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix.

