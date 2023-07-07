Love Is Blind's Alexa and Brennon Lemieux Document 'Emotional' Trip to Israel

The trip marked Alexa's first visit to Israel since the death of her grandmother

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 09:41PM EDT
Alexa and Brennon Love is Blind
Photo:

Alexa Lemieux/Instagram

Alexa Alfia Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux are making memories in Israel.

The couple, who got married during season 3 of Netflix's Love Is Blind, began their summer break by embarking on an international getaway that held a special meaning for Alexa, 28.

Alongside pictures from their week in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Alexa explained in an Instagram post, "It’s been exactly 3 years since I’ve been here. My safta (grandma) very suddenly passed away when she was only 2 weeks away from moving to Dallas. The last time I was here, it was for her funeral."

The TV personality shared various snaps from their vacation, including a glimpse of local cuisine and street markets. The post was also filled with romantic selfies of the two and a look at their scenic bike ride.

Alexa added that she never envisioned making a trip to Israel after her grandmother's death and found comfort in having Brennon, 32, by her side.

Alexa and Brennon Love is Blind

Alexa Lemieux/Instagram

"I couldn’t picture coming back and visiting a place that reminds me so much of her everywhere I look," she continued. "It’s been an emotional trip and one that I will remember forever. I’m so blessed to have Brennon by my side and I just know she would’ve loved him so much. So sad we’ll only be here for one more week. In the meantime, l’chaim."

Alexa and Brennon met and fell in love on season 3 of the Netflix hit, which aired in 2022. The pair were a match made in heaven from day one, and things were no different when they decided to tie the knot in June 2021.

Following season 3's premiere in November 2022, Alexa told PEOPLE that their shared love for family is what makes their relationship work.

Alexa and Brennon Love is Blind

Alexa Lemieux/Instagram

"I think our backgrounds are very different, but at the end the day, we have such a love for family and I think that that love is the most important thing," she explained. "I could have all the money in the world, but what does it mean if I don't have it with my Brennon? He's everything to me."

"Regardless of where we came from, we learned so much from our separate backgrounds, but they're also very similar," Alexa continued. "We both come from very, very large families, very loud. He's one of five, I'm one of six. It's beautiful and you have to get it. Some people say they want a big family, but it's a lot. And so for us both understanding that and our love for family is really what really drew us to each other."

Alexa and Brennon Love is Blind

Alexa Lemieux/Instagram

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary in June by sharing an Instagram post with pictures from their wedding day.

"Yes. Then, now, and always," the couple captioned their joint post.

Love Is Blind seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix.

