'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Promises 'Tension,' Rejected Apologies and 'Lingering Feelings' from Season 4

Love Is Blind fans are in for a treat as they'll finally get to learn what happened after the season 4 happily ever afters — and when season 5 is set to premiere!

More than a year after their time in the pods, viewers will see where their season 4 favorites have ended up in Love Is Blind: After The Altar, premiering Friday, Sept. 1 on Netflix.

In a new trailer, tensions run high and animosity runs deep as the cast attempts to put old feuds to bed, and find out if their relationships have made it past the altar and into the realities of real life.

“I mean, the idea is for everybody to squash the beef, you know?” Zack Goytowski says as he stands on a football field beside Paul Peden.

Love Is Blind's Zack, Bliss, Chelsea and Kwame during the 'After the Altar' special. Netflix

For some of the couples, real life has led them to their happily ever after — and not much has changed since they decided to say "I do" in the season 4 finale.

"Everything in life happens for a reason,” Brett Brown gushes while toasting to the smiling couples. “We all came to this experience under the umbrella of trying to find love.”

Bliss and Zack on 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar'. Netflix

His wife Tiffany Pennywell Brown adds to his happy sentiments as a montage of their relationship plays in the trailer. "Having somebody that understands me – that reassurance – I think that is beautiful," she says.

Chelsea Griffin Appiah raves about her husband, Kwame Appiah, telling him at a dinner, "I'm so proud of how far we've come this year."

And Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski has nothing but good things to say about her husband Zack. "He's literally my best friend. Our love story is just getting started," she says while lovingly staring at him.

Chelsea and Kwame in 'Love Is Blind: After the Altar'. Netflix

But not all couples were as lucky to leave the pods coupled up and content.

“I don’t think everybody has moved on, I think there's still a lot of tension,” Zack confesses.

Micah Lussier is then seen reuniting with her ex Paul as she reveals, “I have absolutely no idea how Paul feels about me. I think there's still like, lingering feelings.”

Irina Solomonova also makes an appearance to spend some time with pal Micah and mend any unresolved drama — particularly with castmate Amber Wilder.

'Love is Blind: After The Altar' couples. Netflix

Paul, who turned Micah down at the altar, is later shown with a huge smile on his face while speaking to his ex-fiancee. Still though, he wonders, “I can’t help but ask what if?"

Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds also seem to be at odds about their past relationship. The trailer shows a clip of Jackie shaking her head and walking away while Marshall claims, “I have no clue what’s going on, There's a conversation that needs to happen to move forward.”

At another point, Jackie's ability to "deal with" new boyfriend Josh Demas is questioned. She can later be heard saying, "Just say what you need to and go."

According to the show’s official synopsis, the reality stars – married and single – will “reunite” as “the Pod Squad for a flag football celebration.” The new season promises “unexpected surprises and twists” that will leave “the fate of some relationships hanging in the balance” as the ahead of the game.

The statement continues, “Will remaining tension be squashed? Have marriages and friendships grown together or grown apart?”

The cast of 'Love Is Blind' season 4. Netflix

After The Altar isn't the only big Love Is Blind news to be announced on Tuesday.

Netflix also revealed that season 5 of Love Is Blind will premiere on Friday, Sept. 22. New episodes of the reality series, which were filmed in Houston this season, are scheduled to drop on Fridays through Oct. 13.

Additionally, the streamer is launching a new game called Netflix Stories: Love Is Blind on Sept. 19. In the interactive story game, players "will be able to put themselves in the pods as the newest singles on the series and embark on their own journey of true love and self-discovery," according to a release from Netflix. The game will be available on the App Store and Google Play.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 4's Love Is Blind: After The Altar premieres Friday, Sept. 1 on Netflix. Season 5 of Love Is Blind is set to premiere on Sept. 22.