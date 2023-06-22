Lifestyle Style Star-Inspired Summer Style on a Budget We pulled the hottest celeb outfits of the season for you to try at home, but here's the twist: All of our lookalike finds are affordable By Sarah Ball Sarah Ball Sarah Ball is PEOPLE's Market Editor. She has been with the brand for more than four years. She handles the fashion and shopping content for the magazine and serves as the brand's styling expert for special projects and broadcast segments. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Sarah worked at StyleWatch magazine for five years and has a degree in Fashion Merchandising from Kent State University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 22, 2023 09:30AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. With summer just getting started, you've likely got several events on your calendar this season that are going to require a great look. That's why we've got "Love Her Outfit:" We curate five of our all-time fave warm weather ensembles seen on celebs lately, then we put together a whole list of lookalikes — with the idea that you can get our whole outfit for less than one of the star's pieces. Whether you're going to a picnic or a garden party, we promise you'll find a fab, affordable find to buy. Laura Harrier's Sexy-Cool Gingham Look SplashNews.com Gingham's ladylike summer print gets a fresh twist when styled with a flirty tube top and stylish accessories, like a silver statement cuff, mules and sharp cat-eye sunglasses. Polish it all off with a sleek shoulder bag like Laura’s Saint Laurent style. Buy It! Aldo Derras Cat Eye Sunglasses, $18, aldoshoes.com; Gap Convertible Tube Top, $24.95, gap.com; Alex Mill Standard Skirt in Gingham, $155; alexmill.com; Loft Modern Metallic Molded Cuff Bracelet, $39.95, loft.com; Everlane The Cactus Leather Hobo Bag, $150; everlane.com; Vince Camuto Palulli Mule, $54.98 (orig. $99), dsw.com Alessandra Ambrosio's Stylish Suiting Starmax/Newscom via ZUMA Suiting made sexy? Believe it? The waistcoat vest, worn on its own, is summer’s surprising must-have piece. Style it as a tank or layer a blazer over it, like Alessandra did with her Petar Petrov pieces ($3,940 for the set). Monochromatic neutrals ensure the look is breezy, not cheesy. Buy It! Yes Glasses Hardy Translucent Grey sunglasses, $69 (orig. $78), yesglasses.com; Gorjana Venice Necklace, $70, gorjana.com; Zara Straight Cut Linen Blazer, $89.99 (orig. $149), zara.com; DISSH Rowan Bone Vest, $129.99, dissh.com and Pant, $119.99, dissh.com; Naturalizer Joy Dress Sandal, $119.95 (orig. $130), zappos.com; NA-KD Top Handle Compartment Bag, $54.95, na-kd.com Natalie Portman's Pretty, Girlie Florals Pierre Suu/WireImage A floral mini like Natalie’s Claudie Pierlot style ($250), is reliably flirty and feminine. Add a straw hat like her large brim Dior ($890), sunglasses and espadrilles for a fool-proof outfit appropriate for any luncheon, polo match or garden party (or, you know, summer camp carnival) on your calendar this season. Buy It! Privé Revaux The Chica Sunglasses, $39.95, priverevaux.com; COS Straw Bucket Hat, $59; cos.com; & Other Stories Printed Flared Skirt Dress, $49.99 (orig. $99), stories.com; Charles & Keith Koa Square Push-Lock Shoulder Bag, $86, charleskeith.com; Toms Marisela Wedge Sandal, $79.99, dsw.com Taylor Swift's Trendy Set BACKGRID “Co-ord” top and bottom sets are having a moment. Add a white two-piece set like Taylor’s Polo Ralph Lauren top ($248) and midi skirt ($498) to your summer rotation. Simple accessories like her cognac Mansur Gavriel crossbody ($895) and barely-there sandals take the look from sweet to sexy. Buy It! Silpada Mediterra Petite Drop Earrings, $65; amazon.com; Lulus Brings You Back Ivory Two-Piece Midi Dress, $89, lulus.com; Lucky Brand Love Leather Crossbody Wallet, $127.99, dsw.com; Nine West Hanklee Ankle Strap Flat Sandals, $44.99 (orig. $69), ninewest.com Jessica Alba's Refreshing Stripes Pierre Suu/WireImage You can’t go wrong with a striped poplin dress like Jessica Alba’s Silvia Tcherassi style ($820). Its preppy vibe and lightweight fabric makes it a versatile warm-weather staple. Add a pair of oversized hoops like her Jennifer Fisher pair, a large carryall, tortoise sunnies and a platform sneaker for a cute and casual look. Buy It! Petal & Pup Clo Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress, $89, petalandpup.com; EyebuyDirect Monterey Sunglasses, $35, eyebuydirect.com; Guess Basic Large Endless Hoop Earrings, $20, amazon.com; Oliver Bonas Gabby Tote Bag, $82, oliverbonas.com; Keds Triple Up Platform Sneaker, $49.99 (orig. $90), dsw.com