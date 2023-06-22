With summer just getting started, you've likely got several events on your calendar this season that are going to require a great look. That's why we've got "Love Her Outfit:" We curate five of our all-time fave warm weather ensembles seen on celebs lately, then we put together a whole list of lookalikes — with the idea that you can get our whole outfit for less than one of the star's pieces.

Whether you're going to a picnic or a garden party, we promise you'll find a fab, affordable find to buy.

Laura Harrier's Sexy-Cool Gingham Look

SplashNews.com

Gingham's ladylike summer print gets a fresh twist when styled with a flirty tube top and stylish accessories, like a silver statement cuff, mules and sharp cat-eye sunglasses. Polish it all off with a sleek shoulder bag like Laura’s Saint Laurent style.

Buy It! Aldo Derras Cat Eye Sunglasses, $18, aldoshoes.com; Gap Convertible Tube Top, $24.95, gap.com; Alex Mill Standard Skirt in Gingham, $155; alexmill.com; Loft Modern Metallic Molded Cuff Bracelet, $39.95, loft.com; Everlane The Cactus Leather Hobo Bag, $150; everlane.com; Vince Camuto Palulli Mule, $54.98 (orig. $99), dsw.com

Alessandra Ambrosio's Stylish Suiting

Starmax/Newscom via ZUMA

Suiting made sexy? Believe it? The waistcoat vest, worn on its own, is summer’s surprising must-have piece. Style it as a tank or layer a blazer over it, like Alessandra did with her Petar Petrov pieces ($3,940 for the set). Monochromatic neutrals ensure the look is breezy, not cheesy.

Buy It! Yes Glasses Hardy Translucent Grey sunglasses, $69 (orig. $78), yesglasses.com; Gorjana Venice Necklace, $70, gorjana.com; Zara Straight Cut Linen Blazer, $89.99 (orig. $149), zara.com; DISSH Rowan Bone Vest, $129.99, dissh.com and Pant, $119.99, dissh.com; Naturalizer Joy Dress Sandal, $119.95 (orig. $130), zappos.com; NA-KD Top Handle Compartment Bag, $54.95, na-kd.com

Natalie Portman's Pretty, Girlie Florals

Pierre Suu/WireImage

A floral mini like Natalie’s Claudie Pierlot style ($250), is reliably flirty and feminine. Add a straw hat like her large brim Dior ($890), sunglasses and espadrilles for a fool-proof outfit appropriate for any luncheon, polo match or garden party (or, you know, summer camp carnival) on your calendar this season.

Buy It! Privé Revaux The Chica Sunglasses, $39.95, priverevaux.com; COS Straw Bucket Hat, $59; cos.com; & Other Stories Printed Flared Skirt Dress, $49.99 (orig. $99), stories.com; Charles & Keith Koa Square Push-Lock Shoulder Bag, $86, charleskeith.com; Toms Marisela Wedge Sandal, $79.99, dsw.com

Taylor Swift's Trendy Set

BACKGRID

“Co-ord” top and bottom sets are having a moment. Add a white two-piece set like Taylor’s Polo Ralph Lauren top ($248) and midi skirt ($498) to your summer rotation. Simple accessories like her cognac Mansur Gavriel crossbody ($895) and barely-there sandals take the look from sweet to sexy.

Buy It! Silpada Mediterra Petite Drop Earrings, $65; amazon.com; Lulus Brings You Back Ivory Two-Piece Midi Dress, $89, lulus.com; Lucky Brand Love Leather Crossbody Wallet, $127.99, dsw.com; Nine West Hanklee Ankle Strap Flat Sandals, $44.99 (orig. $69), ninewest.com

Jessica Alba's Refreshing Stripes

Pierre Suu/WireImage

You can’t go wrong with a striped poplin dress like Jessica Alba’s Silvia Tcherassi style ($820). Its preppy vibe and lightweight fabric makes it a versatile warm-weather staple. Add a pair of oversized hoops like her Jennifer Fisher pair, a large carryall, tortoise sunnies and a platform sneaker for a cute and casual look.

Buy It! Petal & Pup Clo Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress, $89, petalandpup.com; EyebuyDirect Monterey Sunglasses, $35, eyebuydirect.com; Guess Basic Large Endless Hoop Earrings, $20, amazon.com; Oliver Bonas Gabby Tote Bag, $82, oliverbonas.com; Keds Triple Up Platform Sneaker, $49.99 (orig. $90), dsw.com