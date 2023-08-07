Love Her Outfit: Easy, Breezy Summer Styles

There's still time to beat the heat on a budget — so if you're looking to add a few more summer-inspired pieces to your wardrobe, look no further than your favorite celebrities. Stars like Jennifer Lawrence , Laura Harrier and Taylor Swift have worn some of the most stylish 'fits this season, but you can get your own versions for a fraction of the price.

01 of 05 Jennifer Lawrence Aldara Zarraoa/WireImage Jennifer Lawrence proves you can't go wrong with a classic. This updated shirt dress is anything but boring with its tiered miniskirt that adds a fun and flirty vibe. To keep this look sophisticated, add all black accessories, like Jamie Mizrahi who styled this look did, and a low block heel sandal balances the short hemline. Buy It! Simply Vera Vera Wang Dress, $38.08 (orig. $64); kohls.com Buy it! Eyebuy Direct Sunglasses, $39; eyebuydirect.com Buy It! Ada Belt, $79; dillards.com Buy it! Aldo Shoes, $70; aldoshoes.com

02 of 05 Gabrielle Union Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com If you've ever been on the fence about wearing faux leather during the summer Gabrielle Union is here to show us that you you can (and should!). This camel shell is the perfect statement piece to take you into fall. For a sleek and sexy look, wear it with a white column skirt and black barely there sling-back heels like her stylist Thomas Cristos put together, or layer it under a blazer with jeans and ballet flats for fall. Buy it! Good American Top, $44.49 (orig. $89); goodamerican.com Buy It! Leset Skirt, $104 (orig. $160); leset.com Buy It! Express Bracelet, $26.40; express.com Buy it! Charles & Keith Bag, $83; charleskeith.com Buy It! Steve Madden Heels, $89.99 (orig. $129.95); stevemadden.com

03 of 05 Laura Harrier Jacopo Raule/GC Images Polka dots will be everywhere this fall. Get in on the trend by throwing on a slinky slip dress in the spotted print like Laura Harrier. Add a lightweight cardigan over your shoulders for a French-girl flare (and for chilly evenings or an over-air-conditioned room!). Silver statement bangles and a sleek black bag and slides complete the effortless chic look. Buy It! Goelia Dress, $99; goelia1995.com Buy It! J.Crew Factory Cardigan, $46.50 (orig. $79.50); factory.jcrew.com Buy It! Melinda Maria Bracelet, $85; melindamaria.com Buy It! COS Bag, $135; cos.com Buy It! Everlane Sandals, $85; everlane.com

04 of 05 Taylor Swift TheImageDirect.com Taylor Swift is throwing it back with a little Y2K fashion. A denim skort and chunky-sole fisherman sandals are unexpected choices to pair with this girly eyelet puff-sleeve top, but we love the edgy vibe they add to her famous feminine style. Buy It! Simply Vera Vera Wang Top, $34.42 (orig. $54); kohls.com Buy It! Zara Skort, $39.90; zara.com Buy It! Kendra Scott Earrings, $70; kendrascott.com Buy It! Free People Sandals, $118.50 (orig. $158); zappos.com