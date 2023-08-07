Love Her Outfit: Easy, Breezy Summer Styles

Copy outfits by Taylor Swift, Gabrielle Union and more

By
Sarah Ball
Sarah Ball

Sarah Ball is PEOPLE's Market Editor. She has been with the brand for more than four years. She handles the fashion and shopping content for the magazine and serves as the brand's styling expert for special projects and broadcast segments. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Sarah worked at StyleWatch magazine for five years and has a degree in Fashion Merchandising from Kent State University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 02:55PM EDT
jennifer lawrence LHO TOUT

There's still time to beat the heat on a budget — so if you're looking to add a few more summer-inspired pieces to your wardrobe, look no further than your favorite celebrities. Stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Laura Harrier and Taylor Swift have worn some of the most stylish 'fits this season, but you can get your own versions for a fraction of the price.

01 of 05

Jennifer Lawrence

jennifer lawrence LHO

Aldara Zarraoa/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence proves you can't go wrong with a classic. This updated shirt dress is anything but boring with its tiered miniskirt that adds a fun and flirty vibe. To keep this look sophisticated, add all black accessories, like Jamie Mizrahi who styled this look did, and a low block heel sandal balances the short hemline.

LHO jennifer lawrence

Buy It! Simply Vera Vera Wang Dress, $38.08 (orig. $64); kohls.com

LHO jennifer lawrence

Buy it! Eyebuy Direct Sunglasses, $39; eyebuydirect.com

LHO jennifer lawrence

Buy It! Ada Belt, $79; dillards.com

LHO jennifer lawrence

Buy it! Aldo Shoes, $70; aldoshoes.com

02 of 05

Gabrielle Union

gabrielle union LHO

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

If you've ever been on the fence about wearing faux leather during the summer Gabrielle Union is here to show us that you you can (and should!). This camel shell is the perfect statement piece to take you into fall. For a sleek and sexy look, wear it with a white column skirt and black barely there sling-back heels like her stylist Thomas Cristos put together, or layer it under a blazer with jeans and ballet flats for fall.

LHO gabrielle union

Buy it! Good American Top, $44.49 (orig. $89); goodamerican.com

LHO gabrielle union

Buy It! Leset Skirt, $104 (orig. $160); leset.com

LHO gabrielle union

Buy It! Express Bracelet, $26.40; express.com

LHO gabrielle union

Buy it! Charles & Keith Bag, $83; charleskeith.com

LHO gabrielle union

Buy It! Steve Madden Heels, $89.99 (orig. $129.95); stevemadden.com

03 of 05

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier LHO

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Polka dots will be everywhere this fall. Get in on the trend by throwing on a slinky slip dress in the spotted print like Laura Harrier. Add a lightweight cardigan over your shoulders for a French-girl flare (and for chilly evenings or an over-air-conditioned room!). Silver statement bangles and a sleek black bag and slides complete the effortless chic look.

LHO laura harrier

Buy It! Goelia Dress, $99; goelia1995.com

LHO laura harrier

Buy It! J.Crew Factory Cardigan, $46.50 (orig. $79.50); factory.jcrew.com

LHO laura harrier

Buy It! Melinda Maria Bracelet, $85; melindamaria.com

LHO zoe saldana

Buy It! COS Bag, $135; cos.com

LHO laura harrier

Buy It! Everlane Sandals, $85; everlane.com

04 of 05

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift LHO

TheImageDirect.com

Taylor Swift is throwing it back with a little Y2K fashion. A denim skort and chunky-sole fisherman sandals are unexpected choices to pair with this girly eyelet puff-sleeve top, but we love the edgy vibe they add to her famous feminine style.

LHO taylor swift

Buy It! Simply Vera Vera Wang Top, $34.42 (orig. $54); kohls.com

LHO taylor swift

Buy It! Zara Skort, $39.90; zara.com

LHO taylor swift

Buy It! Kendra Scott Earrings, $70; kendrascott.com

LHO taylor swift

Buy It! Free People Sandals, $118.50 (orig. $158); zappos.com

05 of 05

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldana LHO

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Name a trickier fabric than crochet to make look polished. Zoe Saldaña shows us how to wear summer's hottest trend without looking like you're headed for the beach. Her stylist Petra Flannery paired the black knitted bottom with a crisp white button-down, oversized belt and simple mules making this outfit appropriate for the office and beyond.

LHO zoe saldana

Buy It! Madewell Shirt, $54.99 (orig. $78); madewell.com

LHO zoe saldana

Buy It! H&M Skirt, $34.99; hm.com

LHO zoe saldana

Buy It! Wolf & Badger Belt, $59; wolfandbadger.com

LHO zoe saldana

Buy It! Astrid & Miyu Bracelet, $120; us.astridandmiyu.com

LHO zoe saldana

Buy it! Nine West Heels, $79.99 (orig. $85); ninewest.com