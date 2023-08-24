'Love & Marriage: Hunstville' Heats Up and 'Anybody Can Get Slapped' in New Supertease (Exclusive)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville is back — and with a whole lot more drama.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Huntsville will return with new episodes beginning Sept. 16, along with a new supertease of what’s to come.

The extended trailer opens with the cast explaining their strained dynamic with each other in juxtaposition to footage of their past fights, which includes Keke Jabbar throwing a drink on her cousin LaTisha “Tisha” Scott.

Tisha’s husband Marsau can then be heard calling Martell Holt a “god d--- liar.” In response, Holt told him not to “downplay” what he and ex-wife Melody Shari did for him.

But Marsau questioned how exactly they helped and turned it back around: “You still owe me $3,700.”

“This money thing is growing legs. Marsau said nobody paid nothing,” Kimmi Scott tells husband Maurice, who calls Marsau a “sarcastic ass.”

Love and Marriage Hunstville' Heats Up and 'Anybody Can Get Slapped' in Season 7 Supertease (Exclusive). Warner Bros. Media

Later on, a workout at the gym turns heated, as Courtney Beasley shares with Martell, “I don’t know if you’re playing or you’re for real, ‘cause I’m for real all the time.”

“If we don’t do that, that’s gonna be a problem,” he continues. Martell acknowledges this and adds, “Anybody can get slapped.”

The group then questions where Louis Whitlow has been lately, joking about “he don’t ever come home.”

Cut to Louis’s wife Tiffany — who is planning a baby reveal party — telling her husband, “Everybody’s literally keeps asking me, ‘Where’s Lou? Where’s Lou? Where’s Lou?’ We just had a baby, and I need my husband.”

“So what, you want me to start working?” responds Louis. “This is like me saying, ‘I want you to stop working when I need you to be more pregnant.’ We knew what we were getting into before we got into it.”

The subject of infidelity comes up as Martell claims Melody “had an affair on me too with multiple guys” and “got pregnant while she was married to me by someone else, not me.”

However, he then shows up with roses for his ex, who notices that he is even “wearing the ring that I got you in 2008.” He tells her that he’s “manifesting,” and it looks like she “got the memo” as she is also seen with a ring on that finger.

But on their trip to Houston, the guys discuss how Martell — who has been seen dating Shereé Whitfield on the current season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta – had a female visitor “come through” the other night, whom he claims is a friend.

At dinner, one of the ladies asks him if he broke any house rules, prompting him to say, “I didn’t get that notice.”

Warner Bros. Media

However, Martell isn’t the only one coming under fire for their indiscretions, as Tisha reveals to her husband that she took a pregnancy test after feeling “sick a lot.”

Instead of happily receiving the news, Mausa tells her, ““Get a f---ing blood test.”

“That is so disrespectful,” her voice raised an octave, to which he fired back, “I think it’s very respectful to get pregnant when your husband got a vasectomy.”

But then Keke alleges that Marsau and someone else had an affair and even a threesome with “this other girl that went out to the club.”

The teaser concludes with everyone yelling at each other as they try to get to the bottom of who “stepped out” on who in their respective relationships.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville returns Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on OWN.