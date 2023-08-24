'Love & Marriage: Hunstville' Heats Up and 'Anybody Can Get Slapped' in New Supertease (Exclusive)

'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' will return with new episodes Sept. 16 on OWN

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 01:00PM EDT

Love & Marriage: Huntsville is back — and with a whole lot more drama.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Huntsville will return with new episodes beginning Sept. 16, along with a new supertease of what’s to come.

The extended trailer opens with the cast explaining their strained dynamic with each other in juxtaposition to footage of their past fights, which includes Keke Jabbar throwing a drink on her cousin LaTisha “Tisha” Scott.

Tisha’s husband Marsau can then be heard calling Martell Holt a “god d--- liar.” In response, Holt told him not to “downplay” what he and ex-wife Melody Shari did for him.

But Marsau questioned how exactly they helped and turned it back around: “You still owe me $3,700.”

“This money thing is growing legs. Marsau said nobody paid nothing,” Kimmi Scott tells husband Maurice, who calls Marsau a “sarcastic ass.”

Love and Marriage Hunstville' Heats Up and 'Anybody Can Get Slapped' in Season 7 Supertease (Exclusive)
Love and Marriage Hunstville' Heats Up and 'Anybody Can Get Slapped' in Season 7 Supertease (Exclusive).

Warner Bros. Media

Later on, a workout at the gym turns heated, as Courtney Beasley shares with Martell, “I don’t know if you’re playing or you’re for real, ‘cause I’m for real all the time.”

“If we don’t do that, that’s gonna be a problem,” he continues. Martell acknowledges this and adds, “Anybody can get slapped.”

The group then questions where Louis Whitlow has been lately, joking about “he don’t ever come home.”

Cut to Louis’s wife Tiffany — who is planning a baby reveal party — telling her husband, “Everybody’s literally keeps asking me, ‘Where’s Lou? Where’s Lou? Where’s Lou?’ We just had a baby, and I need my husband.”

“So what, you want me to start working?” responds Louis. “This is like me saying, ‘I want you to stop working when I need you to be more pregnant.’ We knew what we were getting into before we got into it.”

The subject of infidelity comes up as Martell claims Melody “had an affair on me too with multiple guys” and “got pregnant while she was married to me by someone else, not me.”

However, he then shows up with roses for his ex, who notices that he is even “wearing the ring that I got you in 2008.” He tells her that he’s “manifesting,” and it looks like she “got the memo” as she is also seen with a ring on that finger.

But on their trip to Houston, the guys discuss how Martell — who has been seen dating Shereé Whitfield on the current season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta – had a female visitor “come through” the other night, whom he claims is a friend.

At dinner, one of the ladies asks him if he broke any house rules, prompting him to say, “I didn’t get that notice.”

Love and Marriage Hunstville' Heats Up and 'Anybody Can Get Slapped' in Season 7 Supertease (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. Media

However, Martell isn’t the only one coming under fire for their indiscretions, as Tisha reveals to her husband that she took a pregnancy test after feeling “sick a lot.”

Instead of happily receiving the news, Mausa tells her, ““Get a f---ing blood test.”

“That is so disrespectful,” her voice raised an octave, to which he fired back, “I think it’s very respectful to get pregnant when your husband got a vasectomy.”

But then Keke alleges that Marsau and someone else had an affair and even a threesome with “this other girl that went out to the club.”

The teaser concludes with everyone yelling at each other as they try to get to the bottom of who “stepped out” on who in their respective relationships.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville returns Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on OWN.

Related Articles
Janelle Brown, Kody Brown
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says She Felt Like She 'Had to Choose' Between Kody and Their Sons (Exclusive)
Actress Barbara Eden portrait
'I Dream of Jeannie' Star Barbara Eden Celebrates Turning 92 with 'Joy' — and the 'Best Fans' (Exclusive)
Cat Person, Film Still
Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun Star in Trailer for 'Cat Person' Based on Viral Short Story (Exclusive)
Lavender Darcangelo Americas Got Talent 08 22 23
AGT's Lavender Darcangelo on 'Best Friend' Heidi Klum and the Sweet Reason Behind Her Live Show Song (Exclusive)
Amanza Smith Shoot location: David's homes at Santa Monica Shoot date: July 28, 2023
‘Selling Sunset’ Star Amanza Smith Says She Was 'Two Days From Dying' From the Spine Infection That Hospitalized Her for a Month (Exclusive)
Riverdale Sneak Peek
'Riverdale' Reaches an Important — and Romantic — 'Culmination' in the Series Finale — Watch! (Exclusive)
Ashanti Plays a Bride Clashing with an Unwanted Wedding Guest in âThe Plus-Oneâ Trailer
Ashanti Plays a Bride Clashing with an Unwanted Guest in 'The Plus One' Trailer (Exclusive)
The Bachelorette Charity's engagement ring
See Bachelorette Charity Lawson’s Engagement Ring and Find Out the Sweet Reason Her Fiancé Picked It (Exclusive)
ABCâs The Bachelorette stars Charity Lawson and Dotun.
The Bachelorette's New Fiancés Charity and Dotun Want to 'Show What Black Love Can Be Like' (Exclusive)
OutDaughtered Adam and the girls fish
'OutDaughtered': The Busby Brood Battles Impatience and 'Sharp Hooks' on a Family Fishing Trip (Exclusive)
'All Rise': A Serial Killer Looms over Fourth and Final Season
'All Rise': Lola Asks the Team to 'Take Care of Each Other' amid Doubts in Final Trailer (Exclusive)
ABC's "United We Fall" stars Jane Curtin as Sandy Ryan.
Jane Curtin Says She Cringed Watching Some of Her Early 'SNL' Work: 'It Wasn't Funny' (Exclusive)
Etienne Maurice and Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Ivy-Victoria Maurice attend The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS
Sheryl Lee Ralph Praises Daughter Coco and Son Etienne for Averting Nepobaby Status: 'They're Doing It Themselves' (Exclusive)
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. (L to R) Kat Shelton, James Morris, Roxanne Kaiser, Ryann McCracken, Nick Lachey, Alex Chapman, Treyvon Brunson, Antonio Mattei in episode 202 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
'The Ultimatum': All About the Bombshell That Led 1 Couple to Become 'Distraught' and Exit Early (Exclusive)
Charity, Joey
Charity Lawson Weighs In on Joey Becoming the Next Bachelor: 'Rooting for Him' (Exclusive)
Birdie Leigh Silverstein (L) and Busy Philipps attend Freeform's "Single Drunk Female" Season 2 Premiere
Busy Philipps Admits She's 'Still Processing' Birdie Going to Boarding School: 'Confident in Her' (Exclusive)