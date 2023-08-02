Lourdes Leon Wears Nothing but Purses in New Dion Lee Campaign

Madonna's eldest daughter Lourdes Leon knows a good accessory can make or break an outfit. And sometimes, it's all the outfit you need.

This week, Dion Lee released its latest ad campaign in which Leon promotes the brand's "Cage Chain" collection wearing little more than their new handbag design.

The model and musician, 26, shared the images on her Instagram account on Monday, writing, "DION LEE CHAIN BAG" with a string of chain emojis, tagging the photographer Carlota Guerrero, as well as the photo shoot's glam team composed of makeup artist Marcelo Gutierrez, hairstylist Erol Karadağ, and nail artist Juan Alvear.

In the ads, Leon poses completely in the buff, wearing only some strategically placed purses fashioned into a bikini, as well as some thigh-high sandals featuring the same chain embellishment. In another shot, chains pour from the model's eyes in place of tears, while in a third she sits naked at a desk strewn with Dion Lee handbags, analyzing a photo of herself pulled up on the computer screen in front of her.

RELATED: Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Poses in Nearly Nude Sheer Catsuit for 'W' Magazine

According to a press release from the brand, this custom chain is one of the label's signatures and was developed in Arezzo, Italy, exclusively for Dion Lee.



Lourdes Leon for Dion Lee. Courtesy of Dion Lee

While the concept of wearing your handbag collection in place of apparel might seem outlandish, Dion Lee's new campaign is actually perfectly on trend. This week, Christina Aguilera did exactly the same thing, wearing a glittery purse fashioned into a mini skirt. The pop star posted a shot of herself to Instagram on Monday wearing a Namilia rose crystal micro skirt from the brand's spring 2024 collection designed in homage to an Hermès Birkin bag. The bedazzled mini even features a handle, flap, lock closure, and keychain.

RELATED: Lourdes Leon Stars in New Make Up For Ever Campaign — See Her Dreamy Pics!

Aguilera kept the rest of her look simple with a black T-shirt, lucite heels, and big A-Morir shades, captioning the photo, “Precious Goods.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Over the weekend, Madonna expressed her deep appreciation for Leon and all of her children for being there for her during her life-threatening hospitalization late last month.

Below photos of herself cuddling the model and son David Banda, the music icon shared an introspective message, writing on Instagram, "Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a mother, you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving.” She concluded, “But when the chips were down, my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

