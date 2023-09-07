Lourdes Leon Wore Nipple-Baring See-Through Mini Dress to Victoria's Secret World Tour Event

Lourdes Leon made a bold fashion statement while attending Victoria's Secret New York Fashion Week event to celebrate The Victoria’s Secret World Tour Wednesday, wearing a barely-there mini-dress.

The 26-year-old model and musician — who is the eldest child of pop icon Madonna — posed on the Victoria's Secret pink carpet at the Manhattan Center while showing off her outfit by Ukrainian-born, U.S.-based fashion designer Natalia Fedner.

The mini-dress was made entirely of stretched metal textile woven into a loose-knit netting similar to a spiderweb. Leon flaunted her bare breasts and naked bottom, teaming the outfit with black thong underwear and platform stiletto sandals.

Lourdes Leon teamed her Natalia Fedner mini dress with a black thong and platform stiletto heels for the Victoria's Secret World Tour in New York on Wednesday. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

"Natalia successfully designed a 100% metal textile that has 6-way stretch," according to a description of the fashion look on Fedner's website. "It instantaneously molds to the body, adopting the heat of the wearer within 15 seconds, and is both comfortable and strong. Stretch Metal received its patent in 2021."



Leon is no stranger to edgy sartorial selections, having recently modeled little more than a handbag as part of the latest campaign for Australian-U.S. designer Dion Lee.

Lourdes Leon, daughter of pop icon Madonna, attended the Victoria's Secret World Tour event in New York on Sept. 6. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

In the ads, Leon poses completely in the buff, wearing only strategically placed purses fashioned into a bikini, as well as thigh-high sandals featuring the same chain embellishment.

Wednesday's Victoria’s Secret World Tour event in New York marked the iconic fashion brand's first show in four years.

According to the company website, the event includes 20 women from four cities — Lagos, Nigeria; Bogotá, Colombia; London; and Tokyo — who have joined forces to reimagine the legendary fashion show as a feature documentary.

The Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 will also feature rapper Doja Cat, and supermodels Naomi Campbell and Winnie Harlow among others. The event will make its streaming debut Sept. 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

