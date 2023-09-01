La. Woman Accused of Stabbing Grandfather After He Asked Her to Shower, Police Say

Carrington Harris, 22, was arrested Tuesday on charges of domestic abuse battery and domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta Headshot
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta is a Staff Writer on the Crime team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at Daily Voice and doNYC and is a Mercy College graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023 02:54PM EDT
Carrington Harris, Louisiana woman who was arrested after allegedly stabbing her grandfather.
Carrington Harris. Photo:

Caddo Parish Sheriffâs Office

A Louisiana woman was arrested after authorities allege she stabbed her grandfather during an altercation over the suspect's personal hygiene.

On Tuesday, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that an argument escalated between Carrington Harris, 22, and her grandparents inside a Keithville, La., home after they “asked her to shower.”

Soon after, she allegedly began damaging property inside the house and turned off the power, the release states.

The couple tried to restrain Harris, who then escaped, allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her grandfather in the face, according to authorities.

The woman’s grandfather was taken to a hospital for treatment, but the sheriff’s office has not shared an update on the man’s condition as of Tuesday.

Harris allegedly fled the scene after the incident and headed into the woods, authorities said. She was found a few hours later hiding behind a nearby home.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

She was arrested on charges of domestic abuse battery and domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, per the release. Harris is being held at the Caddo Correctional Center with no bond.

It’s unclear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Related Articles
Ruby Franke, Family Vlogger Accused of Child Abuse After Malnourished Child Crawls Out of Window for Help
Family Vlogger Ruby Franke Spoke Cryptically About 'Dirty Little Secret' Days Before Arrest: Report
Tatyana Remley arrested hitman husband mark 09 01 23
California Equestrian Is Accused of Trying to Have Husband Killed for $2M After Friend Revealed Alleged Plot
Bruce Johnson Junior & Mary Johnson
Mom Fatally Stabbed 11-Year-Old Boy, Who ID'd Her as Killer in Hospital Shortly Before Death
Philadelphia police investigating after 12-year-old's body found in trash can
12-Year-Old Boy's Body Found in Philadelphia Dumpster ID'd by Police as Death Ruled Homicide
6-month-old dead, triple shooting Hills at Greenbriar Atlanta
6-Month-Old Boy Dead, 2 Others Injured in Shooting at Atlanta Apartment Complex
police-tape.jpg
10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Stabs Her Dad While He Assaults Her Mom: 'Awful Situation,' Say Police
Va. Husband Arrested After Missing Wifeâs Remains Found in Woods
Va. Husband Who Posted on Social Media About Missing Wife Charged with Murder After Remains Are Found in Woods
Jazmyn Johnson charged with murder and kidnapping in Mississippi
Woman Arrested After Man Shot and Killed and 10-Month-Old Baby Abducted in Mississippi
handcuffs
Man Charged with Larceny Months After He Found $5,000 Outside of Connecticut Bank
Ruby Franke, Family Vlogger Accused of Child Abuse After Malnourished Child Crawls Out of Window for Help
Family Vlogger Accused of Child Abuse After Malnourished Child Allegedly Asks Neighbor for Help
Justin Guice, arrested in Modesto, Ca. in connection with a murder in 2004.
DNA Leads to Arrest in Nearly 20-Year-Old California Cold Case
Kansas Man Arrested After His Pregnant Girlfriend Is Found Dead in His Car
Kansas Man Arrested After Pregnant Girlfriend Is Found Dead in His Car: 'A Vibrant Soul'
Evangeline Gunter
Woman Shoots 4-Year-Old Girl in the Chest While Trying to Demonstrate Gun Safety, Say Police
Pamela and Mark Novak, Nephew Adam Roring charged with murder, attempted murder of aunt and uncle inside their Bloomington home
Minn. Man Accused of Killing Uncle and Attempting to Murder His Aunt After Breaking into Their Home, Say Police
Judah Trujillo, a teenager charged with murder in Santa Fe, New Mexico
Mother of Teen Murder Suspect Facing Tampering with Evidence Charges in Connection with the Same Case
Rebecca Halbach and Brandon Leconey arrested
Pair Arrested After Child Found Living in N.J. House with 30 Dead Dogs