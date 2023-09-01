La. Woman Accused of Stabbing Grandfather After He Asked Her to Shower, Police Say

A Louisiana woman was arrested after authorities allege she stabbed her grandfather during an altercation over the suspect's personal hygiene.

On Tuesday, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that an argument escalated between Carrington Harris, 22, and her grandparents inside a Keithville, La., home after they “asked her to shower.”

Soon after, she allegedly began damaging property inside the house and turned off the power, the release states.

The couple tried to restrain Harris, who then escaped, allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her grandfather in the face, according to authorities.

The woman’s grandfather was taken to a hospital for treatment, but the sheriff’s office has not shared an update on the man’s condition as of Tuesday.

Harris allegedly fled the scene after the incident and headed into the woods, authorities said. She was found a few hours later hiding behind a nearby home.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

She was arrested on charges of domestic abuse battery and domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, per the release. Harris is being held at the Caddo Correctional Center with no bond.

It’s unclear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

