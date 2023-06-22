Louis Tomlinson Show in Colorado Hit by Massive Hail Storm, Injuring Around 100 Fans

"Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back!" the English singer-songwriter shared on Twitter

By
Updated on June 22, 2023 11:36AM EDT

Louis Tomlinson is heartbroken after a storm hit his show, injuring fans.

The former One Direction member's solo show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado ended abruptly on Wednesday night when a powerful hail storm hit the area. Roughly 100 people were injured and seven were taken to the hospital.

"Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back!" Tomlinson, 31, wrote on Twitter later that evening. "Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!

The West Metro Fire Rescue shared on Twitter that a "7 people transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A total of 80 to 90 people treated on scene. Injuries include cuts and broken bones." One Twitter user described the intense conditions as "straight out of a horror movie," per a report from NBC.

Photographs shared on the West Metro Fire Rescue Twitter page showed a build-up of large hail stones at the amphitheatre, as well as a first aid area and medical vehicle at the scene.

Louis Tomlinson performs during his Faith In The Future World Tour 2023

Scott Legato/Getty Images

West Metro Fire Rescue did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to USA Today, Red Rocks first told fans that the concert was on a weather delay, then as the storm worsened, they postponed the show. On Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Boulder had issued severe thunderstorm warnings, which noted that the storms would include "golf ball-sized" hail.

Louis Tomlinson performs during his Faith In The Future World Tour 2023

Scott Legato/Getty Images

The conditions continued into Thursday morning, with an update saying that "large hail will again be the main threat, but any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Stay prepared!"

Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado

Getty Images

Meanwhile, fans who had been at the show weighed in on the incident in the comments section of Tomlinson's Twitter post. "Love you so much Louis, it was really scary but I hope you’re okay too," one follower wrote, while another concerned fan stated: "Louis please could you maybe try to contact @RedRocksCO so they can provide some shelter for the fans who are still there? maybe they can make some calls and go home!"

Tomlinson's official team page alerted fans on Twitter that "all ticket holders will be updated in due course."

