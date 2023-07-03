Shoppers with Knee and Back Pain Swear by This Electric Spin Scrubber That’s on Sale

“This electric spin scrubber has made my cleaning routine much easier and more enjoyable"

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
Published on July 3, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Amazon Prime Day LOSUY Cordless Cleaning Brush Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

Bathroom day on your cleaning schedule can be a hassle. Electric spin scrubbers are a secret weapon in a utility closet since they do most of the muscle work for you; efficiently tackling soap scum, hard water stains, and other grime from bathtubs, tiles, floors, and more. 

The Losuy Electric Spin Scrubber is no exception. Its multipurpose design can accomplish a ton of cleaning tasks. And right now, it’s on sale at Amazon for 22 percent off.

The scrubber has two cleaning modes: low and high, which can reach a maximum speed of 400 rotations per minute. You can also customize the length of the spin scrubber using the two included extension rods, or by converting the head into a handheld brush. On top of that, the kit comes with seven interchangeable brush and sponge attachments that can perform different cleaning jobs. 

Losuy Electric Spin Scrubber, $50 (Save $14)

Amazon Prime Day LOSUY Cordless Cleaning Brush with 7 Replaceable Drill Brush Heads

Amazon

One reviewer shared that they use it for cleaning “heavy grease on [their] stove burners” and are able to tackle messes with “minimal effort.” They added that the “angled brush [is] perfect for corners and crevices,” and that “the window washing attachment did a wonderful job on windows and mirrors without leaving smudges.”

What’s more, the device is equipped with a quick-charging battery and can run for up to 1.5 hours on a full charge. When you’ve had enough scrubbing, its slim and lightweight design can easily be tucked away (or mounted using the included wall mount). 

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given this “powerful” and “convenient” gadget a perfect rating. One user said, “As someone who has always struggled with back and knee pain when doing household cleaning, this electric spin scrubber has made my cleaning routine much easier and more enjoyable.” Another shopper explained, “The ergonomic design and lightweight nature make it comfortable to use for extended periods without strain,” then added that it “leaves surfaces sparkling clean.”

A final reviewer wrote, “I am absolutely blown away by its performance,” adding: “This cordless cleaning brush is a game changer when it comes to cleaning tough stains and grime from various surfaces.” They also said: “The [brush] bristles are made of high quality materials that are durable and long lasting.”

Don’t miss the 22 percent discount on the Losuy Electric Spin Scrubber at Amazon right now.

