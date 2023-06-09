McDonald’s French Fries Mystery! L.A. Neighborhood Questions Who Is Sending Residents Free Food Deliveries

Los Angeles residents are receiving unsolicited deliveries at their doorsteps

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 03:23PM EDT
Mc Donalds French Fries
Photo:

Getty Images

One Los Angeles neighborhood is trying to solve a French fry-filled mystery.

Residents of Range View Avenue in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles have been plagued with an onslaught of unwanted deliveries over the past few months, according to reporting from the Los Angeles Times. 

Beginning in February 2023, Highland Park homes have been hit with a bevy of unwanted Uber Eats deliveries. One resident told the L.A. Times she’s received “3 deliveries… of a single order of McDonald’s fries.” Other neighbors' orders included four McDonald’s McGriddles, an iced matcha tea latte from Starbucks and single orders of water bottles and milk cartons, according to the L.A. Times. 

The unwanted orders arrive in droves with some people reporting to have received up to 40 orders, all pre-paid, with some including tips for the drivers. 

Per the outlet, many theories have erupted from the California community, including that the deliveries are a result of a psychological experiment being conducted by local college students or that it is a tactic used by criminals to confirm stolen credit card numbers. Regardless, the unsolved mystery has the people of Range View Avenue perplexed. 

PEOPLE reached out to Uber — the parent company of Uber Eats — for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Hundreds of Pounds of Cooked Pasta Mysteriously Discovered in New Jersey Woods
Nina Jochnowitz for Old Bridge

Los Angeles residents aren’t the only ones plagued by the appearance of mysterious food. 

In May, residents of a New Jersey town were left confused after hundreds of pounds of cooked pasta noodles mysteriously appeared along a creek bed in a wooded area.

Nina Jochnowitz, a community leader, estimated in a Facebook post that there had to be more than 500 pounds of pasta dumped by the stream in Old Bridge.

She shared images of the dumped pasta online. Noodles ranged from elbow macaroni to spaghetti. She then reported the ordeal to the town and detailed that the area's Public Works cleared the pasta from the area.

Soon after, neighbors in the Middlesex County town deduced that the piles of noodles came from a nearby house that had been put up for sale after the owner's death. The homeowner's son was cleaning out the property and found a large supply of expired groceries.

He discarded the the old dried pasta in the woods and due to heavy rain in the area last weekend the noodles became waterlogged and appeared to have been cooked.

"I mean, I really feel like he was just trying to clear out his parents' house and they were probably stocked up from COVID," neighbor Keith Rost told NBC.

Related Articles
Hundreds of Pounds of Cooked Pasta Mysteriously Discovered in New Jersey Woods
Mystery of Hundreds of Pounds of Pasta Found in New Jersey Woods Solved by Neighbors
Hundreds of Pounds of Cooked Pasta Mysteriously Discovered in New Jersey Woods
Macaroni Mystery! Hundreds of Pounds of Cooked Pasta Discovered in N.J. Woods
Plant-Based meal of Roasted butternut squash pumpkin with rice tabbouleh, lemon tahini dressing and fresh herbs
The Best Plant-Based Meal Delivery Services for Veggie-Forward Dining
A platter of sliced steak with fresh salad
These Are the Best Paleo Meal Delivery Services for Busy Folks
Barbara Walters' apartment for sale
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
Maggie Baird, Billie Eilish, and Patrick O'Connell attend Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
All About Billie Eilish's Parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell
Gabrielle Union-Wade, Celebs Vacation Gallery
Gabrielle Union Enjoys a Majestic Horse Ride at the Pyramids in Egypt, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
THE BEAR
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
KFC is Showing Its Appreciation for Moms with Free Chicken Nuggets
KFC Is Giving Out Their New Chicken Nuggets for Free on Mother's Day — Plus More Food Deals for Mom
Top Chef Contestants
'Top Chef' Houston: Meet the Chefs Competing on the New Season of Bravo's Food Series
food faves 2021 gallery
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!
National Pretzel Day Freebies
All the Chains Offering Free Food and Deals for National Pretzel Day
Meatballs and broccoli lunch boxes
The Best Frozen Food Delivery Services to Keep Your Freezer Full
I'm a Virgo
The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now