McDonald’s French Fries Mystery! L.A. Neighborhood Questions Who Is Sending Residents Free Food Deliveries

One Los Angeles neighborhood is trying to solve a French fry-filled mystery.

Residents of Range View Avenue in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles have been plagued with an onslaught of unwanted deliveries over the past few months, according to reporting from the Los Angeles Times.



Beginning in February 2023, Highland Park homes have been hit with a bevy of unwanted Uber Eats deliveries. One resident told the L.A. Times she’s received “3 deliveries… of a single order of McDonald’s fries.” Other neighbors' orders included four McDonald’s McGriddles, an iced matcha tea latte from Starbucks and single orders of water bottles and milk cartons, according to the L.A. Times.

The unwanted orders arrive in droves with some people reporting to have received up to 40 orders, all pre-paid, with some including tips for the drivers.

Per the outlet, many theories have erupted from the California community, including that the deliveries are a result of a psychological experiment being conducted by local college students or that it is a tactic used by criminals to confirm stolen credit card numbers. Regardless, the unsolved mystery has the people of Range View Avenue perplexed.

PEOPLE reached out to Uber — the parent company of Uber Eats — for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Los Angeles residents aren’t the only ones plagued by the appearance of mysterious food.

In May, residents of a New Jersey town were left confused after hundreds of pounds of cooked pasta noodles mysteriously appeared along a creek bed in a wooded area.

Nina Jochnowitz, a community leader, estimated in a Facebook post that there had to be more than 500 pounds of pasta dumped by the stream in Old Bridge.

She shared images of the dumped pasta online. Noodles ranged from elbow macaroni to spaghetti. She then reported the ordeal to the town and detailed that the area's Public Works cleared the pasta from the area.

Soon after, neighbors in the Middlesex County town deduced that the piles of noodles came from a nearby house that had been put up for sale after the owner's death. The homeowner's son was cleaning out the property and found a large supply of expired groceries.

He discarded the the old dried pasta in the woods and due to heavy rain in the area last weekend the noodles became waterlogged and appeared to have been cooked.

"I mean, I really feel like he was just trying to clear out his parents' house and they were probably stocked up from COVID," neighbor Keith Rost told NBC.