Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss and Comedian Jay Mohr Are Married!

Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr are married!

The Los Angeles Lakers president, 61, and the comedian, 53, tied the knot in an intimate beachside wedding ceremony in Malibu over Labor Day weekend, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Among the attendees was Lakers podcast host Aaron Larsuel, who shared a photo with the blushing bride on her big day.

"My brother and sister @jaymohr37 @jeaniebuss had the most beautiful private ceremony in Malibu this evening and made it official," Larsuel wrote in a post on Instagram. "Congrats you two!!!"

According to the podcaster, the wedding was followed by "the party of the century" thanks to Lakers' front office executive Linda Rambis and Stacy Kennedy, a marketing executive for Buss's NBA team.



TMZ was the first to report the news, and said that approximately 20 of the couple's closest friends and family were in attendance on Sunday as the couple said "I do" just steps away from the Pacific Ocean.

The intimate ceremony was planned by Sahar Whitley of Whitley Events, who shared several photos of the Mohrs' seaside nuptials on TikTok and Instagram.

"A Malibu wedding for Lakers owner Jeanie Buss & comedian & actor Jay Mohr," the Whitley Events founder wrote in her caption, adding that it was "an absolute honor witnessing their true love" on the special day.

Lakers President Jeanie Buss marries comedian Jay Mohr during an intimate beachside ceremony in Malibu, California. Whitley Events/Instagram

Buss went with simple and elegant glam for her big day, with hairstyling by Jen Wright and makeup by Steve Oraha.

On Saturday, Mohr posted a video while on an amusement park ride alongside his son, giving followers a glimpse of his pre-wedding itinerary.

“Best bachelor party ever. #Malibu,” he wrote.

Last December, Buss was reportedly spotted wearing a ring on her left hand, and sources confirmed to multiple outlets at the time that the couple was engaged to be married.

Buss and Mohr, who have been together since 2017, frequently post their appreciation for one another on social media.

Last month, the NBA owner wished her fiancé a happy birthday in a sweet post on Instagram that featured their adorable Maltese.

"Happy Birthday @jaymohr37 - you are loved and we are grateful to share our lives with you," Buss wrote. "Ellie Mae is your best student even though she can’t follow the rules “No barking, no biting, no mooching, no smooching.” She can’t resist the smooching!! #happybirthday."

In the comments, the funnyman wrote, “i love you baby and i can’t wait to be your husband❤.”

Buss was previously engaged to former NBA coach Phil Jackson before the two called it quits in 2016.

Mohr was married to actress Nikki Cox from 2006 to 2020. They share a son who was born in 2011.

