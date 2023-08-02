Lori Vallow Daybell's Booking Photo Released After Her Courtroom Rant Claiming Kids Aren't Dead

Lori Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life without parole on Monday for killing her two young children and conspiring to murder her husband’s first wife in 2019

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

Updated on August 2, 2023 03:49PM EDT

The Idaho “doomsday mother” who was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for killing her two young kids appeared to slightly smirk in her recent prison booking photo, taken after her sentencing this week where she claimed her kids weren't dead.

Lori Vallow Daybell, 50, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering her two children and conspiring to murder her fifth husband’s first wife in a plot that stemmed from the bizarre doomsday prophecies she believed.

The Idaho woman showed little emotion when a jury found her guilty back in May of murdering her two children Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her husband Chad Daybell’s first wife. 

The children first went missing in the fall of 2019, shortly before Tammy Daybell was found dead in October of that same year.

Chad, 54, has also been charged in connection with the deaths of Tylee, J.J. and Tammy, but will be tried separately. He has pleaded not guilty.

Lori Vallow Daybell booking photo

Idaho Department of Corrections

Lori’s trial — and statements she made during it — shed new light on the shocking details surrounding her and her husband Chad’s religious beliefs, which included believing the world was ending and that they were chosen by God to lead civilization through the apocalypse.

The mother told the courtroom in a ranting statement Monday that she believed she had spoke to her dead children, as well as Tammy, and had a near death experience that allowed her to communicate with Jesus Christ and angels.

Lori claimed she was visited by J.J.'s spirit after his murder and that he told her: “You didn’t do anything wrong, Mom. I love you and I know you loved me every minute of my life.”

Lori claimed J.J. was now an “adult spirit” and very tall.

“He is busy," she said in front of the packed courtroom, which included her victims' family members. "He is engaged. He has jobs he does there. He is happy where he is. His life was short but J.J.’s life was meaningful.”

She also claimed her children were happy after their deaths.

Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse
Lori Vallow Daybell.

Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool

Earlier in the trial, Melanie Gibb, a former friend of Lori’s who testified in her murder trial, told the court that Lori had previously told her that both of her children had "dark" spirits.

Lori believed people existed on a scale of "light" and "dark," according to Gibb, with those that "signed contracts" with Jesus Christ being light and those who did the same with Satan as dark.

Lori told Gibb in September 2019 that J.J. and Tylee had recently become "dark," the friend testified.

Police attempted to search Chad’s property for the children in November 2019, but the couple had fled to Hawaii, where child services from Idaho later served both the husband and wife with court orders in early 2020 demanding the couple turn over custody of their children to the state.

In June, however, the grisly remains of J.J. and Tylee were discovered buried on Chad’s property.

Lori Vallow appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii on . A judge ruled that bail will remain at $5 million for Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, who was arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children. Vallow requested a hearing so the judge would consider a reduced bail. After the judge denied the request, her defense attorney, Craig De Costa, left, said she is waiving an extradition hearing, which had been scheduled for March 2. Kauai Prosecutor Justin Kollar said he will work with Idaho authorities on logistics for her departure Missing Kids-Mom Arrested, Lihue, USA - 25 Feb 2020
Lori Vallow Daybell. Dennis Fujimoto/AP/Shutterstock

"We eventually uncovered bits and pieces of Tylee — whom we assumed it was Tylee — that had been burned," police detective Ray Hermosillo had told the court. "There were pieces of bone, charred flesh, just globs of flesh that were falling apart."

Judge Steven Boyce told Lori before her sentencing Monday that her crimes were “heinous and egregious,” adding that she showed no remorse for her actions.

"You chose the most evil and destructive path possible," Boyce said, adding, "You justified all this by going down a bizarre religious rabbit hole — and clearly you are still down there."

