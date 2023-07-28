Lori Loughlin's Daughters Bella and Olivia Jade Giannulli Celebrate Her 59th Birthday: 'Sweetest Soul I Know'

"You are loved by every single person in your life. The very best mom, friend, sister, daughter, partner," Olivia Jade gushed

Published on July 28, 2023 04:32PM EDT
Lori Loughlin
Photo:

Michael Buckner/Variety/Pensk/Getty 

Lori Loughlin's daughters Bella and Olivia Jade Giannulli are marking a special occasion.

In celebration of the Full House alum’s 59th birthday, Bella and Olivia Jade each shared a tribute to their mother on their respective Instagram Stories. 

Olivia Jade, 23, posted a series of throwback photos including a shot of the actress playing with the family dog, embracing her daughters as little girls and holding her youngest daughter when she was a toddler. 

Lori Loughlin

Olivia Jade/Instagram

"Happy birthday mom,” she wrote. “You are the sweetest soul I know. You are loved by every single person in your life. The very best mom, friend, sister, daughter, partner … and ur really gorg inside and well … clearly out.”

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH,” the fashion influencer concluded. 

Bella, 24, shared her own birthday tribute with a throwback photo of herself posing in powder blue overalls with Loughlin. 

Lori Loughlin

Bella/Instagram

“Happy birthday to my other leo soulmate,” she captioned the post. The next slide included a more recent selfie of the mother-daughter duo, she added, “I love you more than the whole wide world."

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli share Bella and Olivia Jade. Back in 2019, the family made headlines when the couple were caught paying college admissions scam ringleader Rick Singer $500,000 to falsely designate Olivia Jade and Bella as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team.

In May 2020, the couple both pleaded guilty to fraud charges. The Fuller House star was sentenced to spend two months in jail later that year and ordered to complete 150 community service hours upon her release. Mossimo, 60, served a five-month prison sentence that was completed in April 2021.

Olivia Jade, Lori Loughlin, Isabella Rose, Mossimo Giannulli
Olivia Jade Instagram

Back in August 2020, Olivia Jade told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) that she believed in “second chances” and admitted she was “obviously not proud of the past” following the fall out of the scandal.

"I want to keep evolving as a person, and I think sometimes it takes kind of difficult situations and mistakes and stuff that we're really not proud of to do that," she said. "Obviously I wish I could go back in time and kind of do a lot of stuff, but I think it's kind of important to me now to just keep learning and see where the world takes me."

