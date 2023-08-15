Lifestyle Home Lori Harvey Is 'Living La Vida Loca' with Boyfriend Damson Idris on Cabo Trip The couple went public with their relationship in January and were previously spotted on a Saint Tropez getaway in July By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 15, 2023 09:40PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Lori Harvey/instagram Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are celebrating the last few weeks of summer on vacation. After being spotted on a Saint Tropez getaway in July, the two made Cabo San Lucas, Mexico their latest travel stop. The model, 26, shared a collection of stunning oceanfront photos from their vacation in an Instagram post Tuesday alongside the text, "Living La Vida Loca ft. @yevrahswim ☀️🌮👙🍹❤️🔥." Lori Harvey Shares Snaps from Luxurious Turks and Caicos Getaway with Boyfriend Damson Idris The series of photos began with a shot of Harvey sitting on an outdoor lounge chair wearing a fitted white t-shirt and orange bikini bottom. She smiled from ear to ear as she slightly covered her face with a glass cup and gave a view of the travel destination's bright blue sky. She then highlighted her ocean-front view by sharing a picture of the outdoors, which was followed by a photo of her sitting near the sand wearing a light green two-piece bathing suit. The entrepreneur made sure to give her five million Instagram followers a look at her travel wardrobe by sharing a selfie wearing a cream crotchet dress and a night-time shot in front of a cabana dressed in a tropical print outfit. Lori Harvey/instagram Harvey also highlighted a picture of a plate filled with tacos and a photo of herself in front of the water during the daytime. She wrapped up the post by including a sweet photo with Idris, 31. Lori Harvey Confirms Relationship with Actor Damson Idris in a Steamy Instagram Post In the photo, the actor was seen wrapping his arm around Harvey as he held a wine glass up to the camera. Lori Harvey/instagram The actor was one of the first to comment on the post by leaving a series of heart-eye emojis in the comment section and writing, "I don't wanna hear no more 'baby you take horrible pictures.' Look at this art." Harvey replied to the romantic message by writing, "I taught you well 😏🤣." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The couple went public with their relationship in January and made their red carpet debut at the premiere of the final season of his show Snowfall in February. Since confirming their romance, the two have also been seen at the Serpentine Summer Party in London, Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, and Turks and Caicos.