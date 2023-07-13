Lori Harvey Shuts Down Rumors She's Dating Quavo After They’re Spotted at Same Restaurant

"No I was having lunch with my besties," the model said

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
Published on July 13, 2023 07:51PM EDT
Lori Harvey and Quavo
Photo:

Jacopo Raule/Getty, Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Lori Harvey is setting the record straight that she’s not dating rapper Quavo.

The 26-year-old model, who is currently dating Damson Idris, was recently spotted leaving the Bungalows in West Hollywood at the same time as the former Migos member, 32. The sighting left fans wondering if the two were a couple, but Harvey commented underneath a viral TikTok video that speculated about the pair's relationship.

“Lmao no I was having lunch with my besties who are right behind me,” she wrote under the post Wednesday.

Lori Harvey shows off her toned abs after having lunch with Quavo (not pictured)
Lori Harvey.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

The TikTok, posted by a user named Alexandria Danielle, captures photos of the two leaving the location separately, but saying if the two are dating, “I love that for her.” Danielle continued, “Keep doing your thing, I am here for this.”

Danielle later replied to Harvey’s comment apologizing: “Lori!! I made a comment that this was fake news!! It’s all love, you are the moment 💛.”

Others responded in support of Harvey for standing up against the rumors, with one saying: “Yes let them know sis.” 

Another added: “Clear it right on up.”

The SKN by LH founder has had no shortage of public relationships, from Future to Michael B. Jordan. Although she's been happy letting the Internet form its opinions on her love life — hardly ever doing interviews — she has shared one nugget of wisdom her father, comedy legend Steve Harvey has imparted.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar

Lionel Hahn/Getty

"Just remember that you are the prize," she told E! News. "That's like his golden slogan for me."

During an interview with Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor, Harvey also opened up about what makes her feel empowered in and out of a relationship, saying: "Not compromising my values, my standards, and my requirements.”

She continued: “You've got to make sure you're giving [your love] to the right person because when you start giving it to the wrong person it starts to drain you."

The entrepreneur and Idris confirmed they were dating in January as part of the model’s birthday celebrations after they were spotted on a date night in Los Angeles the month before. Photos from Harvey’s 26th birthday celebration included a snapshot of the model smiling as Idris kissed her. 

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend The Serpentine Summer Party 2023

Dave Benett/Getty

"Happy Birthday Nunu," Idris wrote alongside a photo of himself with Harvey on his Instagram Story. He also included three white heart emojis.

Prior to her relationship with Idris, Harvey was romantically linked to Jordan. In June 2022, the two called it quits after a year and a half of dating. A source told PEOPLE that the model "wasn't ready to commit" and that she "realized that they weren't on the same page" while she and Jordan "were making plans for their future."

Harvey and Idris have been seen out a number of times since confirming their relationship, including at a Beyoncé concert in May 2023 and London's Serpentine Summer Party last month.

