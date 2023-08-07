Lori Harvey Responds to Critic Who Suggests She Didn’t Create an ‘Original’ Name for Her Swimwear Brand

The model's upcoming swimwear brand has the same name as her brother's former footwear company

Dayna Haffenden
Published on August 7, 2023
Lori Harvey attends the 2023 The Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2023 in New York City
Lori Harvey. Photo:

Joy Malone/WireImage

Lori Harvey is setting the record straight behind her latest business venture’s moniker.

On Monday, the model, 26, announced on Instagram that she founded Yevrah Swim, a swimwear brand launching exclusively with Revolve. 

Following Harvey’s announcement, an Instagram user asked her about the name and pointed out that her brother, Jason Harvey, previously used the moniker for his footwear company that he launched in 2016. 

“Doesn’t your brother own a footwear company called Yevrah??” the comment read. “Couldn’t think of an original name?” to which the SKN by LH founder replied, “He used to, not anymore. I asked if I could revive and rebrand the name and he gave me his blessing.”

Lori Harvey instagram comment
Lori Harvey instagram comment.

Lori Harvey/Instagram

Before announcing the upcoming launch of her swimwear line, Harvey shared an Instagram carousel modeling some of the upcoming pieces. In one photo, she wore a green bikini top and white bottoms while posing on what appeared to be a boat. 

Lori Harvey bikini photo

Lori Harvey/Instagram

She also shared a mirror selfie of herself in an orange bikini with body jewelry. In both photos, she tagged Yevrah Swim. The exact release date for Yevrah swimwear has not been announced yet.

Lori Harvey bikini photo

Lori Harvey/Instagram

Back in June 2016, Jason Harvey appeared on the Steve Harvey Show to discuss the launch of his footwear company. He explained that he spent a great deal of time learning the anatomy of the foot to create the perfect shoe. 

“I think your mother and your sisters helped you out a little,” Steve, 66, replied. When asked about the name, Jason replied: “The truth about the name is, it’s only Harvey spelled backward. So, it’s keeping it in the family, of course.”

Harvey launched SKN by LH in October 2021. During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, she revealed being inspired by her mom Marjorie Harvey’s skincare routine. 

"My mom still has the most beautiful skin,” she said. “I was always obsessed with how glowy her skin was, and I just wanted to always replicate that. I would get into her products when she would leave the house or be asleep and just try to redo what I saw her do."

She also said that creating her brand was a “full-circle moment,” and was in awe about the positive feedback she received from fans.  

"To finally have launched it, received the feedback that I've been getting, you know, people are loving it, everyone's trying it," Harvey explained. "It's really like a bittersweet moment for me because this is something that I've been dreaming about since I was a little girl."

