Lori Harvey Kisses Boyfriend Damson Idris in the Pool While Vacationing with Family

The model has been linked to the 'Snowfall' actor since the beginning of the year

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 17, 2023 10:42PM EDT
Lori Harvey Kisses Boyfriend Damson Idris in the Pool While Vacationing with Family https://www.instagram.com/stories/loriharvey/3149206728126130606/
Photo:

lori harvey/instagram

Lori Harvey is enjoying some romantic time in paradise with her boyfriend Damson Idris.

On Monday, the model, 26, posted a video snuggling up to the Snowfall actor, 31, while on a tropical family vacation.

In the Instagram Story post, Harvey wrapped her arm around Idris and leaned back with a smile as he held her up in the pool. The couple then shared a sweet smooch, which had Harvey grinning as she gently pressed her cheek against his.

Harvey sported a bright pink and purple bikini, alongside a cowboy hat and rectangular sunglasses. Idris accessorized his poolside look with circular shades and a simple gold chain.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend The Serpentine Summer Party 2023

Dave Benett/Getty

Earlier in the day, the pair was spotted hand-in-hand as they strolled through Saint-Tropez in bright white casual ensembles.

For their beach looks, Harvey rocked a strapless black bikini top and an abstract, multi-colored skirt while Idris opted for a plain tee and black shorts.

Harvey, who is the daughter of television personality and comedian Steve Harvey, is no stranger to high-attention relationships. Known for dating noteworthy celebrities like Sean "Diddy" Combs, rapper Future and a nearly two-year relationship with Michael B. Jordan, the entrepreneur is frequently in the public eye when it comes to her love life. 

Though she’s been linked to Idris since the beginning of the year, the model had to set the record straight last week that she wasn’t dating former Migos rapper Quavo. The two were spotted leaving the Bungalows in West Hollywood at the same time, which prompted dating speculation online. Harvey cleared up the misconceptions in response to a viral TikTok video

“Lmao no I was having lunch with my besties who are right behind me,” she wrote under the video.

Lori Harvey Goes Instagram Official with Actor Boyfriend Damson Idris
Damson Idris/instagram

Harvey and Idris went official with their relationship on the model’s birthday in January. She shared a series of birthday shoutouts on her Instagram Story to commemorate turning 26, including one from Idris that showed the actor giving her a kiss on the cheek.

"Happy Birthday Nunu," Idris wrote alongside a photo of himself with Harvey on his Instagram Story. He also included three white heart emojis. If that wasn’t evidence enough, the two were seen hand-in-hand leaving her birthday party that night.

Since then, the couple has made a handful of adorable public appearances, including the Serpentine Summer Party in London, Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour and, now, a romantic getaway in France. 

During an interview with Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor, Harvey opened up about what makes her feel empowered in and out of a relationship. "Not compromising my values, my standards, and my requirements," she said. “You've got to make sure you're giving [your love] to the right person because when you start giving it to the wrong person it starts to drain you."

