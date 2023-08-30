Lori Harvey Dazzles in Tiny Orange Bikini While Enjoying an Outdoor Shower: 'Lost Files'

"Lost files from Ibiza in the 'Ibiza' wrap bikini @yevrahswim," Harvey wrote in the caption of the steamy Instagram post

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023
Lori Harvey Dazzles in Tiny Orange Bikini While Enjoying an Outdoor Shower: 'Lost Files'
Lori Harvey shares photos in a orange bikini on Instagram. Photo:

lori harvey/instagram

Lori Harvey is showing off her curves!

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the model shared a collection of steamy bikini photos where she was pictured taking an outdoor shower. The two-piece set included a cross-halter top and a low-rise bottom that accentuated her toned body.

To accessorize the orange swimwear, the entrepreneur sported thick gold hoop earrings, a gold body chain, and matching anklets. The beachwear is part of Yevrah Swim, Harvey’s swimwear brand, which is sold exclusively at Revolve.

Speaking about her attire, Harvey, 26, wrote in the caption, "Lost files from Ibiza in the “Ibiza” wrap bikini @yevrahswim." The photos also received praise from many of Harvey's 5.1 million followers.

One social media user wrote, "Listen… lori is just that girl!" Another fan added, "We wasn’t ready ❤️‍🔥." Harvey previously gave a glimpse of herself rocking the same bikini bottom while sharing photos from a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her boyfriend, Damson Idris, earlier in August.

For the occasion, she paired the swimwear with a fitted white T-shirt and posed on an outdoor lounge chair. Harvey and Idris, 31, went public with their relationship in January when the actor posted a photo of himself with Harvey on his Instagram Story.

In the photo, Harvey was smiling as Idris kissed her. Idris shared the photo with three white heart emojis and wrote, "Happy Birthday Nunu." The couple then made their red carpet debut at the premiere of the final season of FX's series Snowfall in February.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend The Serpentine Summer Party 2023
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris pose at the Serpentine Summer Party 2023.

Dave Benett/Getty

Apart from traveling together over the summer, the two also stepped out together at the 2023 Serpentine Summer Party at the Serpentine Gallery in London. For the event in June, Harvey wore a gold dress that featured a high slit with a hoop-infused choker and small earrings.

The model wore the look with a slick back bun and ankle strap heels. Idris sported an all-gray ensemble that included a long trench coat and a sweater paired with black dress shoes.

