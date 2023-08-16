Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Are Experts at Monochromatic Date-Night Dressing — See Their Looks

The couple had a stylish night out after celebrating the launch of Harvey's swimwear brand, Yevrah Swim

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are seen on August 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Damson Idris and Lori Harvey look stylish during a night out together in Santa Monica, California. Photo:

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris can make even the simplest outfits stylish.

On Tuesday evening, the fashionable couple held hands on a date night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, where they both dressed to the nines in monochromatic looks.

The daughter of Steve Harvey, 26, opted for an all-black ensemble, pairing a Tom Ford-designed Gucci one-shoulder dress with simple strappy heels.

The SKN by LH founder embellished the look with gold accents, including a statement purse — a YSL Minaudiere shoulder bag featuring a gold cage exterior. Harvey tied in more of the metal with chunky hoops earrings and a dainty bracelet.

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are seen on August 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Damson Idris and Lori Harvey hold hands during a night out in Santa Monica, California.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

With her hair slicked back, all eyes were on Harvey’s glowy makeup look. Her brown eyes popped against rosy, natural eyeshadow and dramatic black eyeliner, and the star of her nighttime glam was a glossy brown ombré lip.

For their couple’s night out, Idris, 31, sported an all-white outfit. He layered a plain white Prada T-shirt under a matching jacket, partially unzipped to highlight the shirt's silver embellishment.

The British actor also wore white on the bottom, rocking slightly baggy trousers and chunky sneakers. He accessorized the look with all-pearl accessories, including a necklace, bracelet and stud earrings.

Before their nighttime outing on Tuesday, the couple attended a launch party for Yevrah Swim, Harvey’s swimwear brand sold exclusively at Revolve.

Lori Harvey, Damson Idris LORI HARVEY PARTNERS WITH REVOLVE TO LAUNCH HER NEW BRAND, YEVRAH SWIM
Lori Harvey and boyfriend Damson Idris at the launch of Harvey's swimwear brand, Yevrah Swim.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Harvey celebrated the launch at a lavish Los Angeles villa with stars like Winnie Harlow, Madison Bailey, Tiffany Haddish and Normani — and her actor boyfriend.

The Swarm star sported the same all-white Prada look to the Tuesday event, where he was photographed cozying up to his entrepreneur girlfriend.

Harvey, however, wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier polka-dot dress. She paired the stunning, pinup-style dress with black mesh pumps and chunky, sun-shaped earrings.

While the Yevrah Swim founder did not rock her new brand at the launch party, she did showcase some of the pieces in newly shared photos of her and Idris’ recent tropical getaway.

After a couple’s vacation in Saint Tropez in July, the pair made Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, their latest travel destination.

"Living La Vida Loca ft. @yevrahswim ☀️🌮👙🍹❤️‍🔥,”  Harvey wrote alongside the sunny Cabo snapshots.

In the photos, Harvey showed off an orange swimsuit bottom, a strapless sage-green bikini set and a backless emerald one-piece — which she wore in the ocean while waves crashed against her.

The couple had an adorable interaction in the comments section. "I don't wanna hear no more 'baby you take horrible pictures.' Look at this art,” the London-born actor joked, to which Harvey replied: "I taught you well 😏🤣."

Harvey went public with her and Idris’ relationship in January, sharing the actor's sweet birthday tribute — a photo of him planting a kiss on her — on her Instagram Story.

Since confirming their relationship, the couple has made their red carpet debut at the premiere of the final season of Idris' show Snowfall. They have also been spotted out several times, including at a Beyoncé concert in May and the Serpentine Summer Party at the Serpentine Gallery in London.

The pair became Instagram-official about six months after Harvey’s breakup with PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive, Michael B. Jordan, after a year and a half of dating.

