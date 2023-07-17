Lori Harvey Steps Out with Boyfriend Damson Idris in Saint-Tropez After Shutting Down Quavo Dating Rumors

The couple wore coordinating summer outfits while out and about

By
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky

Averi Kremposky is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in The Independent Florida Alligator and the Women's Media Center.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 12:46PM EDT
Damson Idris and his partner Lori Harvey walk hand in hand while arriving in style at the Shellona restaurant in Saint-Tropez in the French Riviera
Photo:

Best Image / BACKGRID

Lori Harvey is enjoying a romantic summer getaway! 

The model, 26, was spotted hand-in-hand with her beau, actor Damson Idris, as they strolled through Saint-Tropez in bright white looks. 

Harvey kept her look simple and summery with a classic dress and sandals. Her flowy white shift dress featured a subtle ruffle pattern around the ankles, but still left plenty of room for her black sandals to make an appearance — which paired perfectly with the black mini purse the model was holding in her free hand. The simple outfit was complemented by Harvey’s complex stack of accessories, including a layered necklace look that included rows of dainty gold pieces. Bolder pieces included statement hoops and a pair of large square sunglasses. 

Damson Idris, accompanied by girlfriend Lori Harvey, joined by her mother Marjorie Bridges and brothers Wynton and Broderick Harvey Jr., enjoy a leisurely stroll through the charming streets of Saint-Tropez

Best Image / BACKGRID

Idris, 31, also kept things simple with the timeless graphic tee and shorts combination. The Snowfall actor kept to the monochrome trend with a pair of cream colored shorts, white Drôle T-shirt that featured yellow flowers inside a blue vase and solid white sneakers. His accessories were minimal and included a delicate choker necklace. 

For their beach looks, Harvey rocked a strapless black bikini top and an abstract, multi-colored skirt while Idris opted for a plain tee and black shorts.

Damson Idris and his partner Lori Harvey walk hand in hand while arriving in style at the Shellona restaurant in Saint-Tropez in the French Riviera

Best Image / BACKGRID

Harvey, who is the daughter of television personality and comedian Steve Harvey, is no stranger to high-attention relationships. Known for dating noteworthy celebrities like Sean "Diddy" Combs, rapper Future  and a nearly two-year relationship with Michael B. Jordan, the entrepreneur is frequently in the public eye when it comes to her love life. 

Though she’s been linked to Idris since the beginning of the year, the model had to set the record straight last week that she wasn’t dating former Migos rapper Quavo. The two were spotted leaving the Bungalows in West Hollywood at the same time, which prompted a lot of dating speculations online. Harvey cleared up the misconceptions under a viral TikTok video

“Lmao no I was having lunch with my besties who are right behind me,” she wrote under the post. 

Harvey and Idris went official with their relationship on the model’s birthday this past January. She shared a series of birthday shoutouts on her Instagram story to commemorate turning 26, including one from Idris that showed the actor giving her a kiss on the cheek.

"Happy Birthday Nunu," Idris wrote alongside a photo of himself with Harvey on his Instagram Story. He also included three white heart emojis. If that wasn’t evidence enough, the two were caught hand-in-hand leaving the event that night. 

Since then, the couple has made a handful of adorable public appearances, including the Serpentine Summer Party in London, Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour and, now, a romantic getaway in France. 

During an interview with Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor, Harvey opened up about what makes her feel empowered in and out of a relationship, saying: "Not compromising my values, my standards, and my requirements.”

She continued: “You've got to make sure you're giving [your love] to the right person because when you start giving it to the wrong person it starts to drain you."

Related Articles
Halle Bailey and DDG
Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Appears to Call Her Out and Admit to Being 'Insecure' in New Song 'Famous'
Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Share PDA During Italy Getaway After Calling Off Their Divorce
Wales family field trip
Prince George and Prince Louis Zip into Raincoats in New Photo from ‘Family Day Out’ at Air Show
Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England.
'Oppenheimer' Cast Walked Out of U.K. Premiere Before SAG Strike: 'Off to Write Their Picket Signs'
Katy Perry departs the Vogue x Self Portrait party held at the Chiltern Firehouse in London
Katy Perry Wears Double Denim on Date Night with Orlando Bloom in London
Lori Harvey and Quavo
Lori Harvey Shuts Down Rumors She's Dating Quavo After They’re Spotted at Same Restaurant
chris martin and backstreet boys
Backstreet Boys React to Coldplay's Live Cover of 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)': 'Truly an Honor'
Kourtney Wilson wedding
HGTV's Kortney Wilson Is Married! Inside the ‘Modern Boho’ Wedding Ceremony in Mexico (Exclusive)
amsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London
Josh Hartnett and Wife Tamsin Egerton Make for a Cool Pair at ‘Oppenheimer’ London Premiere
Florence Pugh attends the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere
Florence Pugh Glows in Fiery Gown — and New Hair Color! — for London 'Oppenheimer' Premiere
Margot Robbie Makes Outfit Change at European âBarbieâ Premiere Events in London
Margot Robbie Nails 2 Chic Barbie Looks at European Premiere Events in London
Chanan Safir Colman and Jessie J pose in the Evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023 on July 12, 2023 in London, England.
Jessie J and Boyfriend Chanan Colman Enjoy Wimbledon Day Date 2 Months After Becoming Parents
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Criticized for 'Tone Deaf' Promotional Trip to Italy on Eve of Possible Strike
Why SAG President Fran Drescher Is Being Criticized for Italian Fashion Trip with Kim Kardashian as Strike Looms
Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes arrive for the premiere of Netflix's docuseries "Quarterback"
Patrick Mahomes Says Wife Brittany Is Key to His Success as Player and Parent (Exclusive)
Contestant Rikkie Kolle poses after being crowned winner in the Miss Netherlands beauty pageant in Leusden
Miss Netherlands Contestant Becomes First Openly Trans Woman to Win the Pageant: ‘I Did It!’
chris hemsworth kids vacation
Chris Hemsworth Shares Rare Photos with Twin Sons While on Family Vacation in Spain