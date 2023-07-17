Lori Harvey Steps Out with Boyfriend Damson Idris in Saint-Tropez After Shutting Down Quavo Dating Rumors

Lori Harvey is enjoying a romantic summer getaway!

The model, 26, was spotted hand-in-hand with her beau, actor Damson Idris, as they strolled through Saint-Tropez in bright white looks.

Harvey kept her look simple and summery with a classic dress and sandals. Her flowy white shift dress featured a subtle ruffle pattern around the ankles, but still left plenty of room for her black sandals to make an appearance — which paired perfectly with the black mini purse the model was holding in her free hand. The simple outfit was complemented by Harvey’s complex stack of accessories, including a layered necklace look that included rows of dainty gold pieces. Bolder pieces included statement hoops and a pair of large square sunglasses.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Idris, 31, also kept things simple with the timeless graphic tee and shorts combination. The Snowfall actor kept to the monochrome trend with a pair of cream colored shorts, white Drôle T-shirt that featured yellow flowers inside a blue vase and solid white sneakers. His accessories were minimal and included a delicate choker necklace.

For their beach looks, Harvey rocked a strapless black bikini top and an abstract, multi-colored skirt while Idris opted for a plain tee and black shorts.

Best Image / BACKGRID

Harvey, who is the daughter of television personality and comedian Steve Harvey, is no stranger to high-attention relationships. Known for dating noteworthy celebrities like Sean "Diddy" Combs, rapper Future and a nearly two-year relationship with Michael B. Jordan, the entrepreneur is frequently in the public eye when it comes to her love life.

Though she’s been linked to Idris since the beginning of the year, the model had to set the record straight last week that she wasn’t dating former Migos rapper Quavo. The two were spotted leaving the Bungalows in West Hollywood at the same time, which prompted a lot of dating speculations online. Harvey cleared up the misconceptions under a viral TikTok video.

“Lmao no I was having lunch with my besties who are right behind me,” she wrote under the post.

Harvey and Idris went official with their relationship on the model’s birthday this past January. She shared a series of birthday shoutouts on her Instagram story to commemorate turning 26, including one from Idris that showed the actor giving her a kiss on the cheek.

"Happy Birthday Nunu," Idris wrote alongside a photo of himself with Harvey on his Instagram Story. He also included three white heart emojis. If that wasn’t evidence enough, the two were caught hand-in-hand leaving the event that night.

Since then, the couple has made a handful of adorable public appearances, including the Serpentine Summer Party in London, Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour and, now, a romantic getaway in France.

During an interview with Bumble Presents Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor, Harvey opened up about what makes her feel empowered in and out of a relationship, saying: "Not compromising my values, my standards, and my requirements.”

She continued: “You've got to make sure you're giving [your love] to the right person because when you start giving it to the wrong person it starts to drain you."

