Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Take Couple's Trip to Disneyland 'For the Food' — See the Fun Photos

Lori Harvey is tasting her way through Disneyland on a couple’s trip.

The 26-year-old model posted a sweet photo dump on Instagram Sunday, showing the highlights of her foodie trip to the theme park with her boyfriend, Swarm actor Damson Idris.

In the first photo, Harvey posed with Sleeping Beauty Castle in the background and wore a gray backless playsuit from her brand Yevrah Swim, which she paired with a gray Chanel bucket hat.

Soft toys of Disney characters were pictured in the carousel of images alongside more sights, a plate of funnel cake and a stall of Wetzel’s Pretzels.

“Went to Disneyland for the food 🥨🍕🍗🍭,” Harvey captioned her carousel of travel photos.



Funnel cake from Lori Harvey and Damson Idris' Disneyland trip. Lori Harvey Instagram

Harvey also included an adorable picture in the penultimate slide with Idris, 31, by her side.



The British actor wore a white T-shirt, matching pants and a small black Prada crossbody bag. He had one arm around the entrepreneur and socialite, who smiled next to him while holding his hand over her chest.

Another photo showed the couple managed to rack up 14,933 steps on their foodie trip to Disneyland.



More images shared to Harvey's Instagram Story also chronicled their sweet (and savory!) day at the Happiest Place on Earth, from Mickey merchandise, even more snacks and additional fun moments between the couple.

Idris and Harvey were last spotted on a night out after celebrating the launch of Harvey’s swimwear brand Yevrah Swim.

On Aug. 15, the couple was pictured holding hands on a date night at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. They matched in monochromatic looks, with Harvey in a sleek black one-shoulder dress and Idris dressed dapper in white.

The model — who is the daughter of Steve Harvey — and actor went Instagram official on her birthday in January, after first being spotted together during a night out in L.A. the previous month.

Harvey was most recently in a relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan. After dating for a year and a half, a source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE in June 2022 that they had broken up.