Lori Harvey and Boyfriend Damson Idris Pack on the PDA at the 2023 Serpentine Summer Party

The couple posed for the cameras as they embraced each other

Dayna Haffenden
Updated on June 27, 2023 10:22PM EDT
Lori Harvey and her boyfriend, Damson Idris, stepped out together in style for their date night.

On Tuesday, the couple attended the 2023 Serpentine Summer Party at the Serpentine Gallery in London. Harvey, 26, wore a gold dress that featured a high slit. The Memphis, Tennessee-born model paired the look with gold hoop earrings and a gigantic hoop-infused choker. She slicked her hair in a bun.

Idris, 31, rocked an all-gray ensemble that consisted of pants, a trench coat, and a sweater. In one photo, the SKN by LH founder gazed at the Snowfall alum smilingly while placing her hand on his waist. 

Harvey and Idris’ latest date night comes after they attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour in London last month. 

Harvey, the daughter of Steve Harvey, shared clips of their date night on Instagram with a handful of stories where Idris embraced her as they danced to the “Crazy in Love” singer’s new music. The former equestrian wore an ultra-plunging red dress with dainty gold necklaces, chunky gold earrings, and soft glam makeup.

As for Idris, he kept warm for the outside festivity in a Prada puffer jacket, navy blue button-up, white t-shirt, and silver studs. After the show was over, Idris escorted Harvey from the venue while she wore his luxury jacket. 

Since going public with their relationship in January, the couple has shared glimpses of them living their best life together. In April, the pair enjoyed a “baecation” to Turks and Caicos. At the time, Harvey shared photos of their sunkissed days on Instagram. 

Harvey and Idris confirmed they were dating in January as part of the model’s birthday celebrations after they were spotted on a date night in Los Angeles the month before. Photos from Harvey’s 26th birthday celebration included a snapshot of the model smiling as Idris kissed her. 

"Happy Birthday Nunu," Idris wrote alongside a photo of himself with Harvey on his Instagram Story. He also included three white heart emojis.

Prior to her relationship with Idris, Harvey was romantically linked to Michael B. Jordan. In June 2022, the two called it quits after a year and a half of dating. A source told PEOPLE that the model "wasn't ready to commit" and that she "realized that they weren't on the same page" while she and Jordan "were making plans for their future."

