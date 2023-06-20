Lori Harvey Channels Her Inner Cowgirl in Good American's New Summer Denim Campaign: 'Saddle Up'

Lori Harvey's latest gig combines two of her biggest passions: fashion and horses.

The model, 26, stars in a new campaign for Good American, Khloé Kardashian's denim brand, launched in 2016. The Western-inspired images showcase the label's upcoming summer collection, which drops on June 22.

"From must-have denim details to light washes for hot weather, each piece is tailored to embrace your every curve," Good American teased in an Instagram post on Monday, adding more posts, including one that cheekily said, "Saddle up!"

The Zerina Akers-styled campaign was shot on a ranch in Los Angeles, where Harvey got the opportunity to tap into her equestrian roots. In one image, the former competitive rider poses with a horse, dressed in a white crop top, a pair of '90s-inspired white straight-leg jeans featuring exaggerated rip details down the front and a studded belt.

Lori Harvey. Good American

In another shot, she's captured lying on the grass inside the fenced riding ring wearing a black bralette top and matching high-waisted jeans with high side leg slits. Her sultry summer look is topped off with a pair of knee-high western boots and a belt decorated with chunky silver hardware.

Harvey also models plenty of Western hats, along with other fresh summer denim looks, including a strapless mini dress, a corset-style top and a jumpsuit, available in a mix of different washes and colors.

Good American shared several teasers of the campaign on Instagram on Monday, including a video of Harvey posing for shots with a horse. At one point, she even broke form and paused to smile when the animal turned its head and sweetly nuzzled her.

Lori Harvey. Good American

While Harvey was on the clock for one Kardashian sister with the modeling gig, she recently enjoyed an off-hours girls' night out with another. On June 14, the daughter of comedian Steve Harvey joined Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber for dinner in Santa Barbara. The stylish trio wore their sleekest outfits as they dined at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi.

Harvey revealed her famously toned midriff in a glamorous black strapless fitted gown with cutouts across the middle and had her hair styled in a slick high bun. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

The model and SKN by LH founder also wore a pair of towering black open-toe heeled sandals, matching with a stack of chunky black bracelets and sporting a deep-nude glossy lip that complemented her glowing skin.

Harvey has continued to develop a close friendship with Jenner and Bieber, after inviting them to her birthday party in January, where she also celebrated with boyfriend Damson Idris.



She and Idris went Instagram official on her special day, Jan. 13. Rumors that the two were an item began floating late last year, with the pair spotted on a night out in December.

Idris posted two pics to commemorate his leading lady's birthday. The first was a lovey-dovey snap in which the two of them cuddled up on a sofa as he planted a sweet kiss on her cheek. "Happy Birthday Nunu," the 31-year-old Snowfall actor wrote. In the second image, Harvey could be seen playfully posing with a stack of money.