Lori Harvey Channels Her Inner Cowgirl in Good American's New Summer Denim Campaign: 'Saddle Up'

The model got to embrace her equestrian roots as she posed with horses on a California ranch

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023 03:42PM EDT
Lori Harvey Channels a Western Vibe in Good American's Latest Campaign
Lori Harvey. Photo:

Good American

Lori Harvey's latest gig combines two of her biggest passions: fashion and horses.

The model, 26, stars in a new campaign for Good American, Khloé Kardashian's denim brand, launched in 2016. The Western-inspired images showcase the label's upcoming summer collection, which drops on June 22.

"From must-have denim details to light washes for hot weather, each piece is tailored to embrace your every curve," Good American teased in an Instagram post on Monday, adding more posts, including one that cheekily said, "Saddle up!"

The Zerina Akers-styled campaign was shot on a ranch in Los Angeles, where Harvey got the opportunity to tap into her equestrian roots. In one image, the former competitive rider poses with a horse, dressed in a white crop top, a pair of '90s-inspired white straight-leg jeans featuring exaggerated rip details down the front and a studded belt.

Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey.

Good American

In another shot, she's captured lying on the grass inside the fenced riding ring wearing a black bralette top and matching high-waisted jeans with high side leg slits. Her sultry summer look is topped off with a pair of knee-high western boots and a belt decorated with chunky silver hardware.

Harvey also models plenty of Western hats, along with other fresh summer denim looks, including a strapless mini dress, a corset-style top and a jumpsuit, available in a mix of different washes and colors.

Good American shared several teasers of the campaign on Instagram on Monday, including a video of Harvey posing for shots with a horse. At one point, she even broke form and paused to smile when the animal turned its head and sweetly nuzzled her.

Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey.

Good American

While Harvey was on the clock for one Kardashian sister with the modeling gig, she recently enjoyed an off-hours girls' night out with another. On June 14, the daughter of comedian Steve Harvey joined Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber for dinner in Santa Barbara. The stylish trio wore their sleekest outfits as they dined at celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Harvey revealed her famously toned midriff in a glamorous black strapless fitted gown with cutouts across the middle and had her hair styled in a slick high bun. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

The model and SKN by LH founder also wore a pair of towering black open-toe heeled sandals, matching with a stack of chunky black bracelets and sporting a deep-nude glossy lip that complemented her glowing skin.

Harvey has continued to develop a close friendship with Jenner and Bieber, after inviting them to her birthday party in January, where she also celebrated with boyfriend Damson Idris.

She and Idris went Instagram official on her special day, Jan. 13. Rumors that the two were an item began floating late last year, with the pair spotted on a night out in December.

Idris posted two pics to commemorate his leading lady's birthday. The first was a lovey-dovey snap in which the two of them cuddled up on a sofa as he planted a sweet kiss on her cheek. "Happy Birthday Nunu," the 31-year-old Snowfall actor wrote. In the second image, Harvey could be seen playfully posing with a stack of money.

Related Articles
*EXCLUSIVE* Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, and Hailey Bieber have a girls' night out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica
Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Step Out for Dinner Together in Santa Monica
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Combines Cottagecore and Quiet Luxury With a Dreamy Floral Prairie Dress
https://www.instaagram.com/p/Cq3xL0zvcFX/. Lori Harvey/Instagram
Lori Harvey Shares Snaps from Luxurious Turks and Caicos Getaway with Boyfriend Damson Idris
lori harvey and damson idris are on vacation
Lori Harvey Snuggles Up with Boyfriend Damson Idris on Romantic Getaway — See Their Pics!
Hailey Bieber outfit from husbands closet
Hailey Bieber Rocks a Look She Stole from Justin: ‘Outfit from Husband’s Closet’
Coastal Cowgirl, Suki Waterhouse, Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner
Everything to Know About Coastal Cowgirl, the Western Beach-Inspired Trend of the Summer
Lori Harvey, rihanna
Lori Harvey Reveals She Wishes She Had Rihanna's Wardrobe: 'She's a Fashion Icon' (Exclusive)
Lori Harvey attends the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 honoring TikTok and Jeremy Scott at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California
All About Steve Harvey's Daughter Lori Harvey
Hailee Steinfeld attends the "Spider-man: Across The Spider-Verse" Gala Screening
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Lori Harvey Goes Instagram Official with Actor Boyfriend Damson Idris
Lori Harvey Confirms Relationship with Actor Damson Idris in a Steamy Instagram Post
The Best Good American Products
Our Ultimate Guide to the Best Good American Denim, Tees, and More
‘Snowfall’ TV Series premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 15 Feb 2023
Lori Harvey Makes Red Carpet Debut with Boyfriend Damson Idris — See Their Sweet Kiss
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Lori Harvey attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
Lori Harvey's Dating History: From Damson Idris to Michael B. Jordan
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqwW3Zlpalz/. Blake Lively/Instagram
The Best Celebrity Swimsuit Photos of 2023
Lori Harvey Goes Instagram Official with Actor Boyfriend Damson Idris
All About Lori Harvey's New Boyfriend, Actor Damson Idris
coachella style
All the Must-See Celebrity Style Moments from Coachella 2023