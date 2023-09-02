Lori Harvey Calls Boyfriend Damson Idris Her 'Twin' in Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'I Love You'

The model also shared a photo of the actor posing alongside birthday balloons

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin Academy Awards 95, 2023
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin has more than 20 years of international experience working in media and entertainment. She joined the PEOPLE team in 2023 and currently serves as a Writer/Editor.  
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 2, 2023 12:55AM EDT
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend The Serpentine Summer Party 2023
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend the Serpentine Summer Party in London, June 27. Photo:

Dave Benett/Getty

Lori Harvey is sending well-wishes to her boyfriend Damson Idris.

In an Instagram Story post Friday, Harvey, 26, wrote, "Happyyyy Birthdayyyy twinnn!!!! I love youuuu." She shared the text alongside a photo of the Snowfall actor grinning as he stood next to two giant chrome helium balloons that stated his age, "32."

Lori Harvey wishes Damson Idris happy birthday

Lori Harvey/ Instagram

Harvey's birthday tribute comes after the SKN by LH founder gave a glimpse into their romance via photos of their Cabo San Lucas, Mexico trip earlier in August.

"Living La Vida Loca ft. @yevrahswim ☀️🌮👙🍹❤️‍🔥," she captioned the Aug. 15 snapshot, which featured Idris enjoying a glass of wine with his arm wrapped around Harvey as she flipped off the camera.

This post was buried within a carousel of photos featuring Harvey showcasing her outfits and bikinis during the course of her Cabo vacation.

That same month, the twosome had a date night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, where they both dressed to the nines in monochromatic looks.

Before that nighttime outing, Idris accompanied Harvey to the launch party for Yevrah Swim, her swimwear brand sold exclusively at Revolve.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend The Serpentine Summer Party 2023
Lori Harvey and British actor Damson Idris have been officially dating since January.

Dave Benett/Getty

Harvey and Idris have been romantically linked since January, after the pair was spotted on a night out in December.

The youngest daughter of Steve Harvey and Idris went Instagram official on Jan. 13, 2023, which marked the model's 26th birthday, where they were spotted leaving her birthday bash holding hands.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Idris posted two pics to commemorate his girlfriend's special day. The first was a snap in which the two of them cuddled up on a sofa as he planted a sweet kiss on her cheek. "Happy Birthday Nunu," he wrote. In the second image, Harvey could be seen playfully posing with a stack of money.

Related Articles
Tom Holland Wishes Girlfriend Zendaya Happy Birthday with Sweet Posts
Tom Holland Wishes Girlfriend Zendaya Happy Birthday with Sweet Posts: 'My Birthday Girl'
Jodie Sweetin Celebrates 'Cuddly' Daughter Beatrix's 13th Birthday in Sweet Tribute
Jodie Sweetin Celebrates Mini-Me Daughter Beatrix's 13th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'I'll Be Off Weeping'
Emily Maynard Johnson Celebrates Son Jones First Birthday After Recent Surgery
Emily Maynard Johnson Celebrates Son Jones' First Birthday After Recent Surgery: 'My Angel Baby'
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Romeo on 21st Birthday
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Son Romeo on 21st Birthday: ‘The Most Generous Soul’
Sara Ramirez
Sara Ramírez Teases They're 'Bringing Their Killer Mullet Back' on 48th Birthday: 'You're Welcome'
Ben Napier âSnuck Outâ at 5 A.M. to Surprise Wife Erin with Special Birthday Treat: âI Am the Luckiestâ; Erin Napier attends Build Series to discuss the new season of "Home Town" at Build Studio on January 08, 2020 in New York City
Ben Napier Reveals He ‘Snuck Out’ at 5 A.M. to Get Wife Erin a Special Birthday Surprise
Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Sweet Birthday Cake Her Daughter Sterling, 2, Made for Her
Brittany Mahomes Is a Proud Mom as She Shows Off Sweet Birthday Cake Daughter Sterling, 2, Made for Her
Alessandra Ambrosio and daughter
Alessandra Ambrosio Shares Photos from Daughter Anja's Pool Party for Her 15th Birthday: 'So Proud'
Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend ESPN And CFP's Allstate Party At The Playoff Event at The Majestic Downtown
Nick Viall Celebrates 'Future Wife, and Mother to My Child' Natalie Joy on Her Birthday: I'm 'Lucky'
Queen Elizabeth Prince William Trooping the colour 06 14 03
Queen Elizabeth Was Puzzled by Vodka Luge at Prince William's 21st Birthday, Says Party Planner
Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Cameron Diaz Receives Sweet 51st Birthday Tribute from Husband Benji Madden: ‘My Queen'
Lori Harvey Dazzles in Tiny Orange Bikini While Enjoying an Outdoor Shower: 'Lost Files'
Lori Harvey Dazzles in Tiny Orange Bikini While Enjoying an Outdoor Shower: 'Lost Files'
Jody Weintraub, Sean Stewart and Rod Stewart
Sean Stewart Celebrates His Birthday with Dad Rod and Wife Jody at Carbone in N.Y.C.
Paris Jackson Explains Why She Didnât Post Online for Michael Jacksonâs 65th Birthday
Paris Jackson Pays Tribute to Late Father Michael Jackson on His 65th Birthday: 'I Owe Everything to Him'
laura george and jenna bush
Former First Lady Laura Bush Turned Jenna Bush Hager's Sweet 16 'Awkward' After Inviting Both Her Ex and Boyfriend
Fergie, Axl, Josh Duhamel, Fergie Shares Rare Photos of Her and Josh Duhamel's 'Outgoing' Son Axl on His 10th Birthday
Fergie Shares Rare Photos of Her and Josh Duhamel's 'Outgoing' Son Axl on His 10th Birthday