Lori Harvey Calls Boyfriend Damson Idris Her 'Twin' in Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'I Love You'

Lori Harvey is sending well-wishes to her boyfriend Damson Idris.

In an Instagram Story post Friday, Harvey, 26, wrote, "Happyyyy Birthdayyyy twinnn!!!! I love youuuu." She shared the text alongside a photo of the Snowfall actor grinning as he stood next to two giant chrome helium balloons that stated his age, "32."

Lori Harvey/ Instagram

Harvey's birthday tribute comes after the SKN by LH founder gave a glimpse into their romance via photos of their Cabo San Lucas, Mexico trip earlier in August.

"Living La Vida Loca ft. @yevrahswim ☀️🌮👙🍹❤️‍🔥," she captioned the Aug. 15 snapshot, which featured Idris enjoying a glass of wine with his arm wrapped around Harvey as she flipped off the camera.

This post was buried within a carousel of photos featuring Harvey showcasing her outfits and bikinis during the course of her Cabo vacation.

That same month, the twosome had a date night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, where they both dressed to the nines in monochromatic looks.



Before that nighttime outing, Idris accompanied Harvey to the launch party for Yevrah Swim, her swimwear brand sold exclusively at Revolve.

Lori Harvey and British actor Damson Idris have been officially dating since January. Dave Benett/Getty

Harvey and Idris have been romantically linked since January, after the pair was spotted on a night out in December.

The youngest daughter of Steve Harvey and Idris went Instagram official on Jan. 13, 2023, which marked the model's 26th birthday, where they were spotted leaving her birthday bash holding hands.

Idris posted two pics to commemorate his girlfriend's special day. The first was a snap in which the two of them cuddled up on a sofa as he planted a sweet kiss on her cheek. "Happy Birthday Nunu," he wrote. In the second image, Harvey could be seen playfully posing with a stack of money.

