Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Have a Sweet Date Night at Beyoncé Concert: 'A Time Was Had'

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris may just be "Crazy In Love."



The style star, 26, and the Snowfall actor, 31, were just spotted getting "COZY" while attending the highly coveted Beyoncé Renaissance tour in London on Monday.

Harvey shared clips of their date night on Instagram to her five million followers with a handful of stories where Idris embraced her as they danced to the music icons' new music.

Harvey's first Instagram Story showed herself in an ultra-plunging red dress with dainty gold necklaces, chunky gold earrings, and soft glam makeup as the two were waiting for the show to start. Idris is seen hugging Harvey in a Prada puffer jacket, navy blue button-up, white t-shirt, and silver studs as he kisses her on her forehead with a smile.

Lori Harvey/Instagram

Harvey followed that short video with some snaps of the arena and of Beyoncé performing, including a clip of her singing "Break My Soul," before adding a video of Idris dancing and lip-syncing to "Diva" with on-screen text that read, "go off."

Lori Harvey/Instagram

She also caught a clip of Blue Ivy joining her mom on stage before adding a snapshot of her concert wristbands and gold bracelets with the caption, "A time was had."



This outing for Harvey and Idris comes after the two went on a luxurious 'baecation' to Turks and Caicos, where she showed off their sunkissed days on Instagram with the caption filled with emojis.

The carousel of photos featured a mirror selfie of her and the actor, where Idris wrapped his arm around his girlfriend, who wore a colorful mini dress, a white handbag, and gold accessories.

Lori Harvey/Instagram

The post also showed the couple enjoying local dishes, spending time by the pool, and sunbathing in the sea, where they appeared to have the whole beach to themselves. Harvey wore a lime green string bikini as she posed in the clear blue sea, while in another snap, the SKN by LH founder rocked a low-cut black swimsuit and straw hat for a dip in their private pool.

